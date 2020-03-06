Editorials
4 Reasons to Pre-Order Ghost of Tsushima & 4 Reasons to Wait
After a lengthy wait, we finally have a Ghost of Tsushima release date for PlayStation 4. And now that we have a release date, retailers are taking pre-orders on several versions of the game including an expensive Collector’s Edition.
Its been several years since Sony and Sucker Punch showcased their highly anticipated action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima. Details have trickled out slowly, but we’re finally getting close to the game’s release on PS4. Remember, the game is exclusive to Sony’s console.
Sony and Sucker Punch have confirmed the game’s release for June 26th which means the game will land a few weeks after The Last of Us Part II and a few months before CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed.
With the release date now official, Sony and Sucker Punch have confirmed several versions of the game that are now up for pre-order at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop.
Now that we’re getting closer to the game’s release, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of Sucker Punch’s previous games, or single-player action/adventure stealth games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Ghost of Tsushima, you'll get some nice bonuses.
If you pre-order any edition of the game, you get a Jin avatar (Jin Sakai is the game's protagonist), a digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game, and a Jin PS4 dynamic theme based on our box art.
If you're already thinking about buying the game, and you want some extras, think about pre-ordering a copy ahead of its release date.
For more on the Ghost of Tsushima Editions, please take a look at our guide.
