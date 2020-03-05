Ghost of Tsushima: Which Edition to Buy?

At long last, the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima has a release date for PlayStation 4. With the release now set for the summer, we want to help you choose the right version of the game for your interest level and budget.

It took several years, but Sony and developer Sucker Punch have finally spilled the beans. Ghost of Tsushima, a new single-player PS4 exclusive, is coming in 2020.

Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, the Ghost of Tsushima release date is slated to land on June 26th, just a few weeks after The Last of Us Part II and a few months before the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Now that the game has a release date, retailers are taking pre-orders for several versions of the game. Ghost of Tsushima currently comes in four editions: Standard (also known as Launch Edition), Digital Deluxe, Special, and an expensive Collector’s Edition.

Each edition comes with a different set of bonuses and each has a different price tag. With that in mind, we want to take you through each of edition and help you decide which is the right one to buy.

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition

The standard edition is the no-frills version of the game. For $59.99 you get a copy of the game and a few pre-order bonuses.

If you pre-order any edition of the game, including the Launch Edition, you get a Jin avatar (Jin Sakai is the game’s protagonist), a digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game, and a Jin PS4 dynamic theme based on our box art.

The standard edition is $59.99, but you might be able to find it for a little bit less ahead of the game’s release date. Retailers like NewEgg sometimes offer deals that knock $5-10 off so be on the lookout for deals as we push through the spring.

The Launch Edition is the cheapest and safest choice and it’s the one a majority of people should pre-order, particularly those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and/or aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a single-player, stealth/action-adventure game.

You can buy the Launch Edition via Best Buy and GameStop.

Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition

For those who want to go digital, there’s the Digital Deluxe Edition which comes with a copy of the game and some additional bonuses at an added cost.

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition retails for $69.99 and for $10 more you get the Hero of Tsushima skin set which provides an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin. On top of that, you get two additional in-game items: the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point. These are all unlocked via story progression.

You’ll also get a digital mini art book by Dark Horse and Director’s Commentary.

So who should spend the extra $10 on the Digital Deluxe Edition?

Those who want to customize Jin.

Those who want an in-game boost.

Collectors.

You can buy the Digital Deluxe Edition via the PlayStation Store.

Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition

If you don’t mind buying a physical version of the game, there’s the Special Edition which has the same $69.99 price as the Digital Deluxe version.

The Special Edition includes the Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and the digital mini art book.

It also features a SteelBook case, something you obviously won’t get with a digital version of the game.

So who should buy the Special Edition?

Those who want to customize Jin.

Those who want an in-game boost.

Collectors.

You can buy the Special Edition at Best Buy and GameStop.

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition

There’s also a Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition that’s aimed at the biggest collectors and biggest fans of the game.

The Collector’s Edition requires a massive investment, $169.99, but it comes with a bunch of items you won’t get with the other versions. Here’s the full rundown:

Game

Sakai Mask with Stand

Cloth Map

Sashimono (War Banner)

Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)

SteelBook Case

48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

1 Technique Point

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle

Director’s Commentary

Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme

Given the price, most people are better off skipping this edition and going with a cheaper bundle.

You can buy the Collector’s Edition, while supplies last, through Best Buy and GameStop.

Digital vs. Physical

You can buy a physical or digital version of the game. Here are a few things to consider before you choose one or the other.

If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, go with the digital version. You’ll also want to buy a digital version of the game if discs often go missing or get damaged at your house.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull out the game disc every time you want to play, go digital. It’s extremely convenient.

And finally, if you want to play the game ASAP, buy a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date and get started as soon as the clock strikes Midnight Eastern on June 26th.

If you buy a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to sell the game to a store like GameStop or list it on a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 5 Reasons to Wait