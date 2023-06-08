4 Reasons to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 & 3 Reasons to Wait

The Spider-Man 2 release date is confirmed and pre-orders start soon. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of the copy, there are also some reasons why you might want to put your wallet away and wait.

Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games’ next entry in the Spider-Man series and it’s headed to PlayStation 5 in October. October 20th to be exact.

The game is exclusive to the PS5. We won’t see a release on Sony’s PS4 though we could see Spider-Man 2 come to Windows PC down the road.

There are three versions of Spider-Man 2. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game, a Digital Deluxe edition with some additional extras, and a Collector’s edition that’s aimed at hardcore Spider-Man fans.

Now that we have a release date and a pre-order date, you might be thinking about buying a copy for your PS5 ahead of its release in October.

If you were a huge fan of the first game, this might be a no-brainer. That being said, if you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Spider-Man 2 and the best reasons to hang back and wait. Some of you may even want to wait until after the game’s release date to grab a copy.