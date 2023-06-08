Connect with us

4 Reasons to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 & 3 Reasons to Wait

Spider-Man 2: Which Edition to Buy?

iPhone 15 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Fallout 5 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

Madden 24: Which Edition to Buy?

9 seconds ago

The Spider-Man 2 release date is confirmed and pre-orders start soon. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of the copy, there are also some reasons why you might want to put your wallet away and wait.

Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games’ next entry in the Spider-Man series and it’s headed to PlayStation 5 in October. October 20th to be exact.

The game is exclusive to the PS5. We won’t see a release on Sony’s PS4 though we could see Spider-Man 2 come to Windows PC down the road.

There are three versions of Spider-Man 2. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game, a Digital Deluxe edition with some additional extras, and a Collector’s edition that’s aimed at hardcore Spider-Man fans.

Now that we have a release date and a pre-order date, you might be thinking about buying a copy for your PS5 ahead of its release in October.

If you were a huge fan of the first game, this might be a no-brainer. That being said, if you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Spider-Man 2 and the best reasons to hang back and wait. Some of you may even want to wait until after the game’s release date to grab a copy.

Pre-Order for These Bonuses

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Insomniac and Sony are throwing in some pre-order bonuses to sweeten the deal.

The pre-order bonuses come with all three versions of the game and they're all in-game bonuses. Here's what you get if you buy a copy of Spider-Man 2 before its release date.

  • Early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants
  • Early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants
  • Early unlock Web Grabber gadget
  • 3 skill points

The skill points in particular are a nice addition because they will give you a little bit of a head start. 

If you're fairly certain you plan to play, and beat, this game, you might want to put in a pre-order when they go live. 

