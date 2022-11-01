4 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 4 & 3 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE 4, or iPhone SE fourth-generation. While some of you will want to upgrade your current device in the near future, others might want to hang back and wait for the rumored iPhone SE 4.

Earlier this year, Apple released its iPhone SE 3, its third-generation iPhone SE model. The device serves as a budget alternative to its flagship iPhone 14 series and it’s certainly worth a look if you want a newer iPhone model but don’t want to break the bank.

Many of you will be perfectly fine buying an iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, or another device in 2022. Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year. So if you were to buy a new phone right now, you should be able to upgrade to something brand new next year.

That being said, iPhone SE 4 rumors have started to swirl and that might have you curious about Apple’s plans for its budget iPhone model.

iPhone SE 4 Rumors

While most iPhone rumors have been focused on the 2023 iPhone models, also known as the iPhone 15 series, we’ve also heard about a rumored iPhone SE 4.

Analysts believe the iPhone SE 4 is currently in development and that it may come with some interesting upgrades including a larger screen.

We’re months, if not years, away from an announcement which means Apple’s plans could certainly change. That said, there are some great reasons to consider waiting for the next version of the iPhone SE.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPhone SE 4 and the best reasons to go with another device long before it arrives.

We’ll also continue to update this guide as we learn more about Apple’s plans.