4 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 4 & 3 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE 4, or iPhone SE fourth-generation. While some of you will want to upgrade your current device in the near future, others might want to hang back and wait for the rumored iPhone SE 4.
Earlier this year, Apple released its iPhone SE 3, its third-generation iPhone SE model. The device serves as a budget alternative to its flagship iPhone 14 series and it’s certainly worth a look if you want a newer iPhone model but don’t want to break the bank.
Many of you will be perfectly fine buying an iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, or another device in 2022. Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year. So if you were to buy a new phone right now, you should be able to upgrade to something brand new next year.
That being said, iPhone SE 4 rumors have started to swirl and that might have you curious about Apple’s plans for its budget iPhone model.
iPhone SE 4 Rumors
While most iPhone rumors have been focused on the 2023 iPhone models, also known as the iPhone 15 series, we’ve also heard about a rumored iPhone SE 4.
Analysts believe the iPhone SE 4 is currently in development and that it may come with some interesting upgrades including a larger screen.
We’re months, if not years, away from an announcement which means Apple’s plans could certainly change. That said, there are some great reasons to consider waiting for the next version of the iPhone SE.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPhone SE 4 and the best reasons to go with another device long before it arrives.
We’ll also continue to update this guide as we learn more about Apple’s plans.
Wait for Performance Upgrades
We haven't seen iPhone SE 4 rumors outline major performance enhancements yet, but you can expect Apple to deliver the usual improvements it makes to new iPhone models.
You can expect the iPhone SE 4 to feature an improved processor which could lead to better battery life and app performance.
The iPhone SE 3 came equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic processor which means the next-gen model will likely come with an up-to-date A-series chip inside.
We'd also expect a new iPhone SE to come with a newer 5G modem though it's unclear if it will be from Qualcomm or Apple itself.
Apple's reportedly working on its own modem but we may not see it until 2024 or 2025. TrendForce thinks Apple's in-house modem will debut in 2024 while analyst Jeff Pu believes Apple will stick with Qualcomm and its unannounced Snapdragon X75 in 2024.
Given the iPhone SE 4 release date rumors we've heard thus far, both are in play.
