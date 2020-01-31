Apple
$400 Off MacBook Pro 16 & Massive MacBook Savings
You can save up to $400 on the newest MacBook Pro 16 and rack up incredible discounts on other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models at B&H Photo and Amazon.
The newest MacBook Pro features a larger 16-inch display, a new scissor-switch keyboard that is vastly better than the old model and you can even configure it with up to 64GB of RAM.
We’re seeing deals from $200 to $400 off the MacBook Pro 16, and if you are looking for this size, it’s a good time to buy. Even with an Apple event possible in the Spring and 2020 MacBook Pro models on the way, we don’t expect an update to the larger 16-inch model until late in the year. Here are all of the MacBook Pro 16 deals at B&H Photo right now.
If you’re looking for bigger savings, you can check out the older MacBook Pro 15-inch models which include discounts up to $1,850 on select models from 2018. These are the older style, but it’s hard to pass up nearly $2,000 in savings if you’re on a budget.
This set of deals also includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro discount of $250 at B&H Photo and at Amazon. This is the 2019 model, and a good deal, but this is a size that we could see arrive with a new keyboard and other updates at a Spring event or by June, so weigh that before you buy.
