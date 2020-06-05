5 Reasons the Aluminum Apple Watch is Better Than Stainless

The Aluminum Apple Watch is better than the Stainless Steel models for most users. This is essentially an Apple Watch Sport, and it’s the Apple Watch most buyers should choose.

The newest models are simply Aluminum, Stainless, Nike+, and Hermes. The Nike+ and Aluminum models are essentially the same. If you’re looking at the Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 4, or the newest Apple Watch 5, these are the same options.

The Apple Watch 3 is still a good deal in 2020, and you can find it as low as $179 on sale. Many buyers should consider the Apple Watch 5, which we’ve seen on sale for $100 off recently. Here are all the cool things the Apple Watch can do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

After using the Aluminum Apple Watch for years and comparing that to the more expensive Stainless Steel Apple Watch, these are the reasons that the Aluminum Apple Watch is a better choice for most users. I bought the aluminum Apple Watch, and I think you should too.

You can read our Apple Watch review to find out what we love about the aluminum model. After an extended time using the Aluminum Apple Watch and looking at some of the Apple Watch problems that come with the Stainless Steel model, here are five reasons the Apple Watch Sport is better than the Apple Watch.

We are already seeing a wide variety of Apple Watch accessories and there are a multitude of new Apple Watch bands from third-parties that plan to add new styles and cheaper options to change the look of your watch without upgrading. There are also a number of stands and docks that work with both models featured in this comparison for a more elegant charging solution.