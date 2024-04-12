5 Reasons to Wait for AirPods 4 & 3 Reasons Not To

If you’ll be in the market for a new pair of AirPods in 2024 you’ll want to take note of the rumored AirPods 4 before you commit to buying a pair. There are some great reasons to wait for new model.

The last time Apple announced a new pair of base AirPods was all the way back in October, 2021. The third-generation AirPods are still the best budget model and they’re still popular. We see them everywhere.

And while a lot of people will be perfectly fine buying the AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro, or even the AirPods Max in the weeks ahead, some shoppers might want to hang back and wait for the new AirPods 4.

AirPods 4 rumors have outlined potential features and they’ve hinted at the device’s release date. There’s a good chance they arrive later this year.

These rumors put those of you in the hunt for new buds in a tricky position: Buy a new pair right now or in the weeks ahead or wait for the new models.

If you’re on the fence, we’ll try to help you make a decision in this guide.

Wait for Two New Models

It looks like Apple is planning to release not one, but two new AirPods 4 models. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who is typically very accurate with his reporting.

Gurman believes there will be an entry-level version of the AirPods 4 as well as a higher-end version. Obviously, we expect the higher-end model to cost more.

The key difference between the two models, according to Gurman, is the higher-end AirPods 4 will come with active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case. The speaker will apparently play a sound for tracking via the Find My app.

It’s always nice to have options when shopping for new tech.

Wait for Better Sound & Battery Life

If you aren’t happy with the AirPods 3 sound and/or battery life, you might want to wait.

Nothing is confirmed, but given how old the AirPods 3 are, we expect Apple to put a new chip into the AirPods 4. If this happens, it will probably be the H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2.

When it announced the AirPods Pro 2 back in 2022, it noted that the H2 “provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.”

Unsurprisingly, Gurman also expects the AirPods 4 to feature improved audio quality.

If Apple uses the H2, we may see it paired with Bluetooth 5.3. Bluetooth 5.3 would help with battery life and improve the quality of Bluetooth connectivity which is obviously important for headphones.

In addition, a new chip should translate to longer battery life. Exactly how much, we don’t know, but don’t be surprised if it’s an hour or more longer than what’s currently offered on the AirPods 3.

Wait for USB-C

Apple will most likely ditch the AirPods Lightning port in favor of USB-C. This will bring them in line with its other products, including the AirPods Pro, that have undergone a similar change.

The move to a more common standard should be a welcomed change because it will allow you to carry a single cable for your devices while traveling. It should also cut down on unnecessary waste.

Both models are expected to have a new charging case that uses USB-C, but again, only the case for the higher-end model is believed to have the built-speaker for better Find My integration.

Wait for an Improved Design

Gurman believes the new AirPods 4 models will come with design improvements meant to make them more comfortable in your ears.

The design reportedly “looks like a blend” of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro with short stems. The devices evidently won’t have the Pro’s replaceable tips, but Gurman believes they will “offer an improved fit.”

If you don’t like how the AirPods 3 feel in your ears, you might want to wait for the new models.

Wait for More Information

If you aren’t in any hurry to upgrade/replace your current pair of buds, you might want to wait for more information before making a decision to buy now or wait.

We expect more information about the AirPods 4 to emerge as the year goes on. Leakers, analysts, and Apple insiders will release details as they get them and the info will paint a clearer picture as we move forward.

These leaks will help you set proper expectations and may ultimately help you decide if the AirPods 4 are indeed worth waiting for.

Don’t Wait If You’re Desperate

Assuming the project doesn’t get delayed, the AirPods 4 will arrive in 2024.

We’ve heard the new models will launch in late 2024 which most likely means we’ll see them land in either September or October.

If you can’t wait that long, you’ll need to move on.

Don’t Wait for AirPods Deals

You don’t have to wait for the AirPods 4 launch to save money on a pair of AirPods 3, other AirPods models, or AirPods alternatives.

We’ve seen retailers slash the price of the AirPods 3 in 2024 and we expect to see more price cuts as the year goes on.

There’s no reason to pay full price for a pair of AirPods unless you want to buy from Apple directly. So make sure you shop around.

Don’t Wait If You Find Buds You Like

We’ve still got a long way to go before the AirPods 4 hits shelves. If you find a pair of buds you really love in the months ahead, don’t let the rumors hold you back.

There are some excellent earbuds on shelves right now including the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max.

There are also plenty of AirPods alternatives out there with more to come. Some of our favorites include the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the JBL Live Pro+ TWS.

Research and shop around and you find something you like long before the announcement.