5 Reasons to Wait for Apple Watch 8 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch 8. The Apple Watch 8 release date is months away, but there are still some great reasons to put your credit card away and wait for the 2022 Apple Watch.

If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch in 2022, the Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE are the company’s latest models. You should be able to find some excellent deals on these devices with more discounts coming later in the year.

Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3 and you can find former flagships like the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 4 at retailers like Amazon.

While you might be tempted to buy a new Apple Watch today or in the near future, note that we’ve heard about Apple’s plans for 2022 and they reportedly include new Apple Watch models. In fact, Apple may launch as many as three new Apple Watches later this year.

Apple Watch 8 Rumors

The Apple rumor mill has primarily been focused on the iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, and iPad Air 5, but we’ve also heard quite a bit about the 2022 Apple Watch. Apple Watch 8 rumors started emerging late last year and they’ve started to pickup as we move into 2022.

So far, we’ve heard about three potential 2022 Apple Watch models. The list includes:

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch SE 2

Rugged Apple Watch

Multiple sources have outlined the potential features coming to the Apple Watch later this year and we expect rumors to pickup in the spring and summer as we get closer to their release.

It’s early, but these rumors put those of you searching for a new smartwatch in a tough position: Buy a device now or wait for Apple’s inevitable announcements?

While many people will be fine upgrading right now, others might want to hang around and wait for Apple’s 2022 Apple Watch models. At the very least, it might be a good idea to hang back until we learn more about Apple’s plans.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored Apple Watch 8 series and the best reasons to go with something else.