5 Reasons to Wait for the 2022 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a 2022 iPad Pro and rumors are hinting at some very interesting upgrades.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you’ll want to take a long look at Apple’s iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini lines. There’s a lot to like.

If you want something new and powerful, you might opt for the new 2021 iPad Pro models. They’re expensive, but they offer top notch performance.

If you don’t want to break the bank, but still want a ton of horsepower, have a look at Apple’s iPad Pro models from 2020 and 2018. They’re still in excellent shape and they’re much cheaper than they once were.

You’ll also want to take a look at Apple’s iPad Air 4, iPad mini 5, and the budget iPad. And if you aren’t married to Apple’s ecosystem, make sure you explore Android alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Of course, you might be tempted to hang around and wait for new versions of these tablets. We’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, we’ve heard about an iPad mini 6, an iPad Air 5, and we’re now hearing about Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro models.

2022 iPad Pro Rumors

Apple’s often puts significant space between its iPad Pro launches, but there’s a chance it launches new models sometime next year.

That’s because Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, extremely reliable sources, claim Apple’s working on new iPad Pro models for next year. The timeline could certainly change, but as of right now, that’s what you should expect.

2022 iPad Pro rumors are fairly scarce, not surprisingly given how early it is, but we’ve heard about potential design changes and a shift to OLED displays.

If these devices are on track for next year, you can expect numerous rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Apple does its best to plug up leaks, but they are inevitable.

These 2022 iPad Pro rumors put those of you in the hunt for a new tablet in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for the 2022 iPad Pros.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2022 iPad Pro and the best reasons to buy something else.