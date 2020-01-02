9 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iPhone & 6 Reasons Not To

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12.

Apple recently unveiled its 2019 iPhone models and the iPhone 11 series is now on shelves in the United States and other countries around the world.

Now that the new models are out, we’ve seen Apple and retailers slash the prices of 2018 line of iPhones. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still fairly expensive, but these price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.

If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to hang around until later this year.

Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series should consider waiting.

2020 iPhone Rumors

We’re currently months away from the 2020 iPhone announcements, but we’ve already seen a ton of credible rumors emerge.

The flagship 2020 iPhone models will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, a new design that could include a smaller notch, and a few other changes that might intrigue you as you search for your next device.

The company is also reportedly planning to release a new budget 4.7-inch iPhone, probably in the spring, that many are calling iPhone SE 2, iPhone 8s, or iPhone 9.

The device won’t be anything like the original iPhone SE though. Instead, it will likely resemble a souped up version of Apple’s iPhone 8.

Apple’s iPhones are still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple debuts the hardware on stage. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2020 iPhones.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.