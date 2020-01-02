Apple
9 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iPhone & 6 Reasons Not To
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12.
Apple recently unveiled its 2019 iPhone models and the iPhone 11 series is now on shelves in the United States and other countries around the world.
Now that the new models are out, we’ve seen Apple and retailers slash the prices of 2018 line of iPhones. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still fairly expensive, but these price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to hang around until later this year.
Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series should consider waiting.
2020 iPhone Rumors
We’re currently months away from the 2020 iPhone announcements, but we’ve already seen a ton of credible rumors emerge.
The flagship 2020 iPhone models will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, a new design that could include a smaller notch, and a few other changes that might intrigue you as you search for your next device.
The company is also reportedly planning to release a new budget 4.7-inch iPhone, probably in the spring, that many are calling iPhone SE 2, iPhone 8s, or iPhone 9.
The device won’t be anything like the original iPhone SE though. Instead, it will likely resemble a souped up version of Apple’s iPhone 8.
Apple’s iPhones are still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple debuts the hardware on stage. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2020 iPhones.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
Wait for 5G
We saw several 5G-powered Android devices launch in 2019, but iPhone owners will have to wait until later this year for the same capabilities.
As we push into 2020, 5G service is starting up in the United States and other regions around the world.
Samsung, one of Apple's fiercest competitors, has released a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 and it's available on Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. It features an array of high-end specifications. The company's also released a 5G-powered Galaxy Note 10.
Apple was slow to adopt 4G LTE and the company is behind the curve when it comes to 5G.
Barring a huge change in direction, it looks like the company's first 5G iPhone will arrive in late 2010, long after its rivals.
Now that Intel has killed its 5G plans for phones it looks like Apple will depend on some old friends for its 5G modems.
A report from Nikkei claims that Apple plans to use Qualcomm chips for its 5G iPhone in 2020. The company has reportedly been testing the chips well ahead of the launch.
A separate report from Nikkei claims the 2020 iPhone models will feature a 5G modem chip from Qualcomm called the X55. The X55 can theoretically reach 7Gb/s download speeds and 3Gb/s upload speeds.
According to Qualcomm, it's working to release 5G-powered iPhones as quickly as possible.
A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will also use Samsung to supply modems in select markets.
Apple's suppliers are also gearing up for the 5G iPhone launch.
With Samsung, Qualcomm, and suppliers like Murata Manufacturing now on board, it looks like Apple will be ready to deliver a 5G-ready phone in 2020.
A report from Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis suggests that the 2020 iPhones will indeed be the first iPhones with support for 5G.
JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has the same train of thought. So does Kuo who now believes all three 2020 iPhone models will come with support for 5G.
Kuo previously stated that only two of Apple's 2020 iPhone models (the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models) would feature 5G while the 6.1-inch model would be limited to LTE.
Wedbush Apple analyst Dan Ives also believes Apple will release 5G-powered iPhone models in 2020 and Apple chipmaker TSMC sees a huge boost coming in 2020 thanks to the growth of 5G.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also states that the 2020 iPhones will come with 5G support. He reiterates this claim in a separate report.
A report from analytics firm Strategy Analytics suggests that Apple will lead the 5G smartphone market in 2020, passing current leaders Samsung and Huawei.
So while not confirmed, it's extremely likely the 2020 models will be the first iPhones with the feature on board.
If your current phone is still performing well and you're intrigued by 5G data speeds, you might want to sit out and wait for the next batch of iPhones.
