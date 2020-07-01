10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 12 Release Date

Apple iPhone 12 rumors are heating up and the release date is almost certainly set for the fall. If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro later this year, there are some things you should do before the phones arrive.

Now that we’re pushing through the summer there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Apple’s next batch of iPhones.

The 2020 iPhone models are reportedly coming with massive changes including 5G support, upgrades to the camera, new processor, and more.

We don’t have an official release date yet, that announcement won’t come for awhile, but all signs point to an arrival in September or October alongside the company’s new iOS 14 operating system.

iOS 14 is currently in beta ahead of an official release in the fall.

While it might seem like it’s early to start preparing for the iPhone 12’s release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 12 buyers through some steps to take in July, August and September ahead of Apple’s announcements.

Some of these steps will take just a few minutes, others will take much longer. All of them will help you properly prepare for their arrival.

Track iPhone 12 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying one of the new iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.

Apple does its best to keep things under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we saw an avalanche of information emerge in the first half of 2020. We expect the leaks to continue throughout the summer.

Rumors fill in many of the blanks well ahead of the iPhone 12’s release and these rumors will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements. If you have proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.

Right now there’s a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 release date. While most rumors point to a release in September or October, there’s also a chance it gets pushed deeper into the year.

We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid getting your device much later in the year.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone in the fall, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.

If you’re not eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to put in a pre-order for a new device since your line won’t eligible.

Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the announcements.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with iOS 14

We recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the iPhone 12 ahead of time.

Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system is currently in beta testing which means you can try it out on your current iPhone well ahead of the official release.

In July, Apple will release a public iOS 14 beta which means you’ll be able to try the software for free, provided you have a compatible device and a working Apple ID.

The iPhone 12 will run iOS 14 out of the box so some of you might want to try out the beta and get comfortable with the changes ahead of time. This way you won’t be caught off guard by the changes when you open up your new phone.

If you don’t want to try beta software on your devices, and a lot of you won’t, you can track the beta and its features and performance from a distance.

Research iPhone Accessories

As we speed toward the release you’ll want to get familiar with case manufacturers and other iPhone accessory makers. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend on accessories if you decide you need them.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone cases, screen protectors, and various other accessories before Apple confirms the devices.

Get a feel for the pricing, dig into pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.

iPhone 12 rumors are hinting at one major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Instead of 64GB, it looks like the iPhone 12’s storage will start at 128GB. Rumors point to additional 256GB and 512GB options.

Picking the right storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPhone 11 storage size.

Go Hands-On With Other iPhones

Before you decide to wait for the iPhone 12, make sure you go hands on with the current models. You might find a model you like at a price you love.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still fairly expensive, but their prices have dropped since launch. We expect carriers and retailers to offer deals throughout the summer and fall.

We’ve also seen deals on Apple’s iPhones from 2018. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still solid devices and they’re worth a look as well.

You might also want to take a long look at Apple’s new iPhone SE and other budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2020 and all of them will get upgraded to iOS 14 this fall.

While the iPhone 12 models are exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a device from the current crop.

Look Into iPhone 12 Alternatives

If you aren’t committed to buying an iPhone, make sure you check out iPhone 12 alternatives.

Some of these alternatives are already out on shelves. We recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 4.

You’ll also want to check out rumored devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which should be out in August, and Google’s Pixel 5.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

Make a plan for your current phone ahead of time. That way, you aren’t scrambling when the time comes.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later on this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when the time comes.

Research AppleCare

If you’re set on buying an iPhone 12, you’ll want to protect your investment.

All iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead.

You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPhone. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit. This is especially important because the iPhone 12 series should feature 5G.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

You’ll also want to dig into other carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, Boost Mobile, and others. They don’t always get the iPhone on day one, but the pricing is often better.

