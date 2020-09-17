Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.2 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.2 update and the firmware is now in beta testing ahead of a release for iPhone.
iOS 14.2 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring new features, security enhancements, and fixes for bugs impacting the current version of iOS 14.
There’s a chance iOS 14.2 serves as iOS 14.0’s successor, but we could also see the company release iOS 14.1 before it arrives.
We don’t have an official iOS 14.2 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official roll out can try the update out right now via Apple’s beta program.
With iOS 14.2 on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the software.
In this guide to 14.1 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.2 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 14.2 beta, and more.
iOS 14.2 Beta
If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 14.2 to arrive, you don’t have to.
The iOS 14.2 beta is available to those in Apple’s developer program. The company should also push the beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program.
While a developer account requires you to pay money, Apple’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID.
Before you download the iOS 14.2 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPhone you can downgrade back to iOS 14.0 or iOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iOS 13.7. The downgrade path back to older updates is closed.
In other words, if you were to move from iOS 13.6.1 or older to iOS 14.2 beta, there’s no way back. Keep that in mind before you jump to the beta.
iOS 14.2 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 14.2 release date for iPhone.
Nothing is confirmed, but the company is reportedly planning to launch iOS 14.1 alongside the new iPhone 12 series in October. The iPhone 12 launch is expected to take place sometime during the first half of the month.
If that pans out, Apple could release iOS 14.1 shortly before the new iPhones arrive on shelves with an iOS 14.2 release coming sometime afterward.
iOS 14.2 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 14.2 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.
The official version of iOS 14.2 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right when the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iOS 14.2 beta updates for developers and those in the Beta Software Program in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 14.2, or new iOS 14.2 betas, right away.
iOS 14.2 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s exactly what to expect from iOS 14.2.
Developers digging through the first iOS 14.2 beta have discovered a new Music Recognition control for Control Center. The feature will let iOS 14.2 users discover music around them.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 14.2 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.
iOS 14 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.2 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 13 or iOS 12.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.2 beta.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.2 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.2 update and the firmware is currently in beta ahead of a release for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
iPadOS 14.2 is a milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS which means it should bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements to Apple’s new operating system.
iPadOS 14.2’s arrival comes as a bit of a surprise because Apple hasn’t confirmed iPadOS 14.1 yet. There’s a chance iPadOS 14.2 serves as iPadOS 14.0’s successor, but we could also see iPadOS 14.1 arrive before it.
iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.2 release don’t have to. The iPadOS 14.2 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta program.
With iPadOS 14.2 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the firmware.
In this guide to iPadOS 14.2 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.2 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 14.2 beta, and more.
iPadOS 14.2 Beta
If you can’t wait for the official release you can download an early version of the iPadOS 14.2 update right now.
Apple’s pushed an iPadOS 14.2 beta to developers. We expect it to release a beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, but it’s unclear when that will happen.
The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.
Before you download the iPadOS 14.2 beta on your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.0 and iPadOS 13.7. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.
iPadOS 14.2 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed a iPadOS 14.2 release date.
Nothing is confirmed, but the company is reportedly planning to launch iOS 14.1 alongside the new iPhone 12 series in October. The iPhone 12 launch is expected to take place sometime during the first half of the month.
If that pans out, Apple could release iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 shortly before they arrive on shelves with an iPadOS 14.2 release coming sometime later.
It’s all up in the air at this point and we’ll let you know when we learn more.
iPadOS 14.2 Release Time
The iPadOS 14.2 release date isn’t known, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.
The official version of iPadOS 14.2 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iPadOS 14.2 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.2 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 14.2 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.2, right away.
iPadOS 14.2 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.2.
Developers digging through the first iPadOS 14.2 beta have discovered a new Music Recognition control for Control Center. The feature will let users discover music around them.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 14.2 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.
iPadOS 14.2 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 14.2 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.2 beta.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
iOS 14.2 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.2 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date for iPhone.
The confirmation comes as a bit of a surprise given that the company hasn’t confirmed iOS 14.1. iOS 14.1 is reportedly in testing behind the scenes and there’s a chance it accompanies the iPhone 12 series to shelves in October.
Now that iOS 14.2 is in beta, a pre-release version of the firmware is available via Apple’s developer program.
We expect the company to push the software into its public Beta Software Program as well. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and Apple ID. Most people should wait for the public iOS 14.2 beta.
If your phone is struggling on iOS 14.0 or iOS 13, and you can’t wait for the official release, you might want to move your device to the iOS 14.2 beta.
iOS 14.2 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone.
It’s an exciting update, particularly for those dealing with issues, and one that many iPhone users should have their eye on as we push toward October.
iOS 14.2 Release Date
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Prosser claims the software won’t be done until October 9th. It’s unclear how iOS 14.2 might impact these plans.
We could see iOS 14.1 arrive with the new iPhones in October with an iOS 14.2 release coming sometime later. We could also see an iOS 14.1 update drop in late September or early October followed by a iOS 14.2 release alongside the new iPhones in late October.
It’s all a bit murky right now.
With the iOS 14.2 release date on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about its arrival. In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS 14 update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14.2 Release Date
It’s early, but some of you might want to start doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14.2 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. Milestone upgrades typically do.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14.2 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14.2 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14.2 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14.2. If you do this ahead of time you won’t be caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through the known changes on board Apple’s new version of iOS 14. It’s a great starting point.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to iOS 14.0, make sure you get familiar with newer versions of iOS 13. The changes from the iOS 13 updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14.2 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14.2, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.7, and iOS 14.0 with your upgrade.
Most People Should Avoid the iOS 14.2 Beta
Installing the iOS 14.2 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
The beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14.2 beta is causing problems for some testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14.2 Beta
If you skip the iOS 14.2 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14.2 problems and it will also reveal the potential benefits of the software. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14.2 right away or wait.
We’ve seen iOS 14.2 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14.2’s early performance.
iOS 14.2 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple almost always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. That will likely be the case for the final version of iOS 14.2.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this in mind if you plan to install the final version of iOS 14.2 right away.
iOS 14.2 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14.2 download will be but again, you can expect it to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14.2 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14.2 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14.2 Problems
iOS 14.2 will probably go through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14.2 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14.2 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS 14 problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14.2 you should be able to downgrade back to an older version of iOS 14 or iOS 13 for a limited time.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14.2, the downgrade path back to older software will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14.2, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14.2
iOS 14.2 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 14 problems, this might be your best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.2.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting.
Avoid iOS 14.2 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14.2 beta and the final version of iOS 14.2.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14.2 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak a device running iOS 14, keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 14 Update
Apple’s finally released its iOS 14 update and the new operating system could have a tremendous impact on your iPhone 7’s performance.
After a year on iOS 13, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have made the move to Apple’s new iOS 14 software.
As expected, iOS 14 is a huge upgrade for both models as it’s chock full of new features, upgrades, and under-the-hood improvements. It also have important security patches on board.
Many iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have made the jump up to iOS 14 and we’ve seen a lot of positive feedback in the early going.
We’ve also heard about a number of problems with the software with some users encountering an early batch of bugs and performance issues.
If you make the decision to download iOS 14, note that it requires a lot of free space on your internal storage. It’s a 2GB+ download.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 upgrade could be larger because the features and fixes from iOS updates you skipped are baked in.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 14 update.
Our walkthrough will guide you through the software’s initial problems, the downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 14 update’s performance.
We’ll start with the operating system’s early performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 14 update for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learn thus far.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Impressions & Performance
We’ve been testing the official version of iOS 14 on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and we’ve come away pretty impressed with the software’s performance.
While some iPhone 7 users have noticed bugs and performance issues, iOS 14 is performing at a high level on the device in our possession.
The software feels extremely snappy. It’s noticeably faster than iOS 13. Apps open faster and the software’s animations and transitions are crisp.
We haven’t noticed any slowdown in problem areas like Notification Center, Control Center, or the keyboard. There are areas where we’ve seen sluggish performance in the past.
Battery life is very strong at the moment and we haven’t noticed any issues with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. All of these connections are strong.
Our core apps, a list that includes apps like Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all stable. We haven’t noticed any hiccups.
App developers are currently rolling out iOS 14 support updates so if you’re having issues with your apps, make sure you’re running the latest version.
Overall, iOS 14 is treating our iPhone 7 well. We haven’t stumbled upon any massive bugs nor have we run into any catastrophic performance issues. It’s early, but this is a good sign.
As of right now we’re recommending iOS 14 to most users. That said, if you’re having a good experience on iOS 13, you might want to wait for more longterm feedback.
If you need more help making a decision, have a look at our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 14 right now.
How to Prepare for iOS 14
If you’re planning to make a move to iOS 14, make sure you prepare for the upgrade.
While some of you might see a performance boost after upgrading, many others will run into trouble. This is why it’s important to prepare yourself, and your device, for the transition.
To assist you we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we typically use before we install new iOS software on our phones.
If you’re new to iOS or you just want to play it safe, it could help. If you don’t have a ton of time to devote to the pre-installation process you’ll at the very least want to make sure your files are backed up before you tap download.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Problems & Fixes
We’re having a very good experience on iOS 14, some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users are running into problems.
The current list includes abnormal battery drain, connectivity issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Touch ID, Exchange issues, and many more. Note that this is extremely common after a major iOS release.
If these problems have you feeling leery about an upgrade to iOS 14, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
If you’re already running iOS 14, and you’re dealing with issues, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. It’s a great place to start.
We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 14 battery life and a guide to fixing bad iOS performance.
iOS 13 Downgrade Open
If you move your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus to iOS 14, and you hate the performance, you might try moving your phone back to iOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the final version of iOS 13. If you were having a good experience on iOS 13.7, it could help.
The company won’t sign on iOS 13 forever so if you really want to get your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus off of iOS 14, you’ll need to move soon. Once Apple stops signing on iOS 13.7, there won’t be a way back to the operating system.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Update: What’s New
The iPhone 7’s version of iOS 14 is robust. The devices miss out on a few features, but all of iOS 14’s key components are on board.
The list includes Widgets on the home screen, improvements to Messages and Maps, the new Translate app, and a laundry list of changes to Siri.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re moving to iOS 14 from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll, again, get the features and fixes from any updates you skipped. We also have a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if you’re playing catchup.
What’s Next for the iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus
We probably won’t have to wait long for the next version of iOS 14.
Apple is reportedly working on new iOS 14 software. The company recently confirmed iOS 14.2 and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.
One way or another, we should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out soon and that should be music to the ears of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users dealing with issues on the current version.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Jailbreak
Developers have released an iOS 13 jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13. However, we haven’t seen anything on the iOS 14 front just yet.
Earlier this year the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool released version 5.0.0. It’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0.
It doesn’t work with iOS 12.3-12.3.2, iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5, or iOS 13.7-iOS 13.5.1. It doesn’t work with the current version of iOS 14 either.
For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
10 Common iOS 14 Problems & How to Fix Them
As we push away from iOS 14’s release we’re starting to hear about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s new operating system.
iOS 14 went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped through the cracks into the official release.
The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, crashes, Touch ID, problems and installation issues. A lot of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
While some of these issues will require a fix from Apple in a new version of iOS 14 or a visit to your local Apple Store (if it’s open), some issues can be fixed in minutes from the comfort of your home.
In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems we’ve heard about. If you’re noticing battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or if you’re having issues installing iOS 14, have a look through these fixes before you pick up the phone or take your iPhone into a store.
How to Fix iOS 14 Installation Problems
If your installation gets stuck, here’s how to get it unstuck.
First, you’ll want to perform a hard reset. On older iPhone models you’ll need to hold the home button and the power button down at the same time and wait until the device reboots.
If you own an iPhone 7, hold the volume down and power button until the device resets. If you own an iPhone 8, press volume up and release, press volume down and release, then hold the power button for about 5-10 seconds until it resets.
If you own a newer model like the iPhone X, you’ll need to press volume up, volume down, then hold the side button on the right edge of the device until the device reboots itself.
If your download is taking forever, you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few minutes, and try again. You also might want to investigate your router or check Apple’s service page for an outage.
How to Fix iOS 14 Battery Life Problems
If your iPhone’s battery starts acting up after the upgrade, there are a few things you can try.
If you’re experiencing extreme battery drain after installing iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes.
If nothing in that guide works, there’s a chance you’ve got a bad battery. If you determine that might be the case, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple about a replacement.
If you live near an Apple Store, and it’s open for business, make an appointment at the Genius Bar. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.
If you don’t have an Apple Store near you, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Bluetooth Problems
If you’re unable to connect to one or more of your Bluetooth devices, here’s what you’ll need to do.
First, you’ll want to forget the Bluetooth connection on your device. Here’s how to do that on iOS 14:
- Head into your Settings.
- Tap Bluetooth.
- Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.
- Tap “Forget this Device”.
- Try reconnecting.
If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
This process will take a few seconds to complete. It’ll cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you’ve got your password(s) handy.
You can also try resetting your device’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset All Settings.
Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix so if none of these solutions work, you might have to contact Apple’s customer service or the company who makes the product you’re trying to connect to.
How to Fix iOS 14 Wi-Fi Problems
If you’re noticing slower speeds or dropped connections, here are some steps to take.
Before you start messing around with your iPhone’s settings, investigate the connection. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try unplugging the router for minute before plugging it back in.
If you can’t access the router you’re connected to or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.
From here you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network that’s giving you problems. Here’s how to do that:
- In your Settings, tap Wi-Fi.
- Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.
- Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. (Note: This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy.)
If this doesn’t work, try resetting your phone’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset
- Tap on Reset Network Settings.
If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.
How to Fix iOS 14 Cellular Data Problems
If your device suddenly starts telling you you have “No Service” and you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few steps to take.
First, make sure there isn’t a cellular outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. We also recommend checking Down Detector to see if others in your area are having similar issues.
If you determine the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your iPhone and see if that jumpstarts the connection.
If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off. Airplane Mode kills all of the connections on your device.
If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try toggling Cellular Data and/or LTE off to see if that helps. Here’s how to temporarily shut LTE off:
- Go into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data Options.
- Tap Enable LTE.
- Toggle it off.
- Leave it off for a minute then toggle it back on.
If you want to shut off Cellular Data completely without turning off your other services, here’s what you need to do:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data.
- Toggle it Off.
- Leave it off for a minute and toggle it back on.
How to Fix iOS 14 FaceTime Issues
If you’re having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls, you’ll want to make sure Apple isn’t having any issues. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are on your end.
Make sure your iPhone is properly connected to Wi-Fi or your cellular network. If it is, make sure FaceTime is turned on. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap FaceTime.
- If you notice a message that says “Waiting for Activation”, turn FaceTime off and then toggle it back on.
If FaceTime is on and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your iPhone.
If you’re having trouble connecting via FaceTime over a cellular network, make sure cellular data is currently turned on for FaceTime. Here’s how to check:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Scroll Down and make sure FaceTime is toggled on.
How to Fix iOS 14 App Problems
If one or more of your applications are acting up after the move to iOS 14, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with the developer.
First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve performance, you’ll want to check the App Store for an update. Developers are pushing iOS 14 support updates and the downloading latest version of the app could help.
You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.
If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA on an update that will address the issue.
How to Fix iOS 14 Random Reboots
If your phone starts randomly rebooting, here are a few fixes to try before getting in contact with Apple.
First, restart the device. If you haven’t turned your device off in awhile, this could solve the issue.
If you’re still seeing random reboots, update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Visual Voicemail Issues
iOS’ Visual Voicemail feature often breaks after Apple releases a new version of iOS. If you can’t get visual voicemail to popup on your phone, here are a few things to try.
First, try letting the voicemail play all the way through. Once it’s done, exit the Phone app and re-open it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your iPhone.
How to Fix iOS 14 GPS Issues
If GPS starts acting up, try restarting your phone before you do anything else.
If that doesn’t help, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.
You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.
If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your device’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
Downgrade to iOS 13
If everything fails, and you can’t wait for the next version of iOS 14 and can’t/don’t want to get in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to iOS 13. This could help improve your phone’s performance.
If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.
Restore as New
If the problems are really bad, you can try restoring your iPhone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.0 Update
Apple’s pushed its long-awaited iPadOS 14 update to iPad users around the world and the new software could have a big impact on your tablet’s performance.
After several months of testing, iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and ready to download. It’s a massive upgrade for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from any software updates you skipped in your upgrade.
With iPadOS 14 out of testing, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest and greatest operating system.
In this guide to the first version of iPadOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14 update’s performance.
iPadOS 14 Review
If your tablet is currently on iPadOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.
For iPadOS 13.7 users, the iPadOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iPadOS 13 your device is running. If your slate is on an older version of iPadOS 13 you could see a larger download size.
The iPadOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an older iPad Pro.
For more on the iPadOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 14 update on the iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine.
- GPS and cellular data are both working normally.
Apps
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are behaving normally.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable as well.
Speed
- iPadOS 14 feels a bit faster than iPadOS 13.
If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.7 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install the iPadOS 14 update on your iPad right now. It could help.
If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14 today.
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad users are unsurprisingly running into problems with the operating system.
The current list of problems includes some of most common iPadOS issues. The current list includes installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.
If you encounter a problem after upgrading, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and some tips that should help you improve battery life.
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your device, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 in an attempt to improve performance. Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7.
You can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iPadOS 13.7. So those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.6.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you move, there’s no getting back.
iPadOS 14 Update: What’s New
Like iOS 14, iPadOS 14 is a huge upgrade and it brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches with it.
Here are Apple’s full release notes:
Redesigned Experience
- Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display
- Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time
- App sidebars have a new look that deliver more of the app’s functionality in the main window
- New app Toolbars, Pop-Overs and Pull-Down menus make it easier to get to all of the controls for an app
Compact Design
- Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Compact Search has a simpler design that works on the Home Screen or over any app
- Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen
Search
- One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search
- Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites
- Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters
- As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing
- Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results
- Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files
Scribble
- Write in any text field with Apple Pencil and your writing automatically converts to typed text
- Scratch to delete a word or space
- Circle a word to select it for editing
- Press and hold between words to add space for additional writing
- Shortcut Palette offers commonly used actions for the app you are using
- English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are supported as well as mixed Chinese and English
Note-taking with Apple Pencil
- Smart selection makes it easy to select text, distinguishing handwriting from drawings
- Copy and paste as text converts your handwritten notes into typed text for use in other documents
- Make space is a new gesture to create more room for handwritten notes
- Data detectors allow you to take action on phone numbers, email addresses and other handwritten information
- Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes
Siri
- An all-new compact design surfaces results in the bottom right corner of the screen in a new layout
- Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago
- Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet
- Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay
- Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
- Group photos can be customized for a shared group look
Memoji
- 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji
- New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush
- Six added age options
- Face covering options
Maps
- Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
- Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route
- Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris
- Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route
- Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal
Home
- Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap
- A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention
- Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity
- Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app
- Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define
Safari
- Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine
- A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
AirPods
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience
- Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac
- Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods
Augmented Reality
- Depth API provides more precise distance measurements captured by the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to allow more realistic interactions between virtual and real-world objects
- Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate
- Face Tracking is available to support AR experiences through the front camera on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch and later
- Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object
App Clips
- An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task
- Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds
- Discover app clips at the right moment through scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari
- Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around
Privacy
- A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera
- Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location
- Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access
- App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple
Accessibility
- Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing
- Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call
- Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications
- VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences
- Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web
- Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos
- Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps
This release also includes other features and improvements.
App Store
- Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing
Apple Arcade
- Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released
- See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more
- Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab
- Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices
- Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game
Apple Cash Family
- Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18
- Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri
- Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur
- Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to
- Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18
- Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group
Camera
- Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app
- Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview
- Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects
FaceTime
- Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later
- New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera
Files
- New sidebar and toolbar consolidate controls for quicker access to files and functions
- APFS encryption support for external drives
Keyboard and International
- On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.
- Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase
- Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps
- New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English
- Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese
- Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk
- Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers
- Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages
Music
- A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes
- Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play
- Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type
- Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster
Notes
- Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting
- Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results
- Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded
- Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping
Photos
- New sidebar gives you quick access to Albums, Search and Media Types, and makes it easy to edit the order of albums under the My Albums view
- Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos
- Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums
- Photos and videos caption support
- Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View
- Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies
- Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share
Podcasts
- Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you
Reminders
- Assign reminders to people you share lists with
- New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list
- Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap
- Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols
- Rearrange or hide smart lists
Settings
- Option to set your default email and web browser
Shortcuts
- Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you
- Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns
- Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen
- New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app
- New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more
- Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep
Voice Memos
- Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings
- Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later
- Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites
- Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation
iPadOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.
iPadOS 14 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak your iPad, you’ll have to skip iPadOS 14 for now.
Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool released a new version that’s compatible with iPadOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS/iPadOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iPadOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6.1, and iPadOS 13.7.
Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iPadOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool get released to the public.
What’s Next
The next version of iPadOS 14 could arrive in October.
Apple is reportedly prepping a milestone iPadOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.
iPadOS 14.1 will likely bring bug fixes for some of the initial problems plaguing iPadOS 14. We also expect it to have some new features on board.
If you’re feeling leery about making the move to iPadOS 14,0, you might want to wait for iPadOS 14.1 and its batch of bug fixes to arrive.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
