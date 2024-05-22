5 Signs It’s Time to Upgrade Your MacBook

MacBook Pro’s and MacBook Air’s can last a long time, but they won’t last forever. Like most technology, they have a shelf life before they need to be replaced.

In most cases, a MacBook won’t go downhill in a day. The hardware and software will degrade over time until it reaches a breaking point and you’ll need to make a decision: Upgrade to a new model or stick it out with an underperforming computer.

If you’ve been a MacBook user for a long time, you probably know some of these tells already. However, if you don’t consider yourself an expert or even an enthusiast, here are some signs you should look for on your MacBook.

These are five telltale signs it’s time to upgrade your current MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to a new model.

Outdated Software

If Apple no longer supports your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with software updates, it’s probably time to recycle the device and buy something new.

Apple supports MacBooks for many years, but that support eventually comes to an end. This has several implications.

First, it means your MacBook won’t get any new features from Apple. And second, it means you won’t get any bug fixes or security patches from Apple.

Apple’s constantly playing a game of cat and mouse with bad actors who want to gain access to your MacBook and the data stored on it.

Without regular or even irregular security patches, your device will become vulnerable to attacks. If you do sensitive work on your laptop or you log in to websites, you’ll want to keep your computer as safe as possible.

In order to do so, you may need to upgrade.

Compatibility Issues

As developers update their apps on the App Store, they may stipulate that a MacBook needs to be running a certain operating system to use the app. New features within the app may also be exclusive to newer versions of macOS.

If your MacBook and its operating system get dropped by an app developer, you won’t get the latest features and bug fixes and in some cases, the app may not work at all.

It’s also worth noting that newer accessories may not be compatible with older MacBook models which could severely limit your options when it comes to external devices.

If your MacBook isn’t compatible with the latest macOS apps and/or accessories, it’s time to think about an upgrade.

Bad Battery Life

Over time, your MacBook’s battery will degrade. And while Apple offers features to help slow the process, they can’t stop the inevitable.

If your MacBook’s battery can’t hold a charge as it could in years past, you should consider upgrading to a newer model with a better battery and improved processor.

If you head into your MacBook’s System Settings app, you’ll find a Battery section. Click it and you’ll see a bunch of information about your device’s battery. Click on the icon next to Battery Health.

Your MacBook’s battery started at full health, but over time its maximum charge will dwindle. As Apple notes, Mac batteries, like all rechargeable, are consumable components that become less effective as they age.

Down the road, you may get a notice saying your MacBook’s battery is severely reduced. You’ll still be able to use your MacBook, but its battery life might drain rapidly when pulled off the charger.

You may also start to experience other performance issues as well.

If you love your MacBook, you could go through the hassle of getting a new battery. If you have AppleCare+, Apple may replace it for free. If you don’t, you’ll need to pay Apple or a service provider.

However, if the device is really old, this might be your excuse to finally upgrade to a new model.

Horrible Performance

If your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air’s performance is slow and sluggish, either due to a degraded battery or outdated hardware, it might be time to upgrade.

Over time, as you put more mileage on the device and as Apple releases new macOS software, your MacBook’s performance might start to struggle.

Apps that once ran flawlessly on the device might run slower. Apps and games that never used to crash might start to do so. You may even experience longer loading times when using Safari or Chrome.

Upgrading to a newer MacBook with a better processor (and perhaps more RAM) will provide you with better all-around performance when watching content, playing games, or simply browsing the web.

Storage Problems

If you’re constantly running out of internal storage on your MacBook, and you’ve filled up iCloud storage or another cloud service and don’t want to pay for more, it might be time to upgrade to a MacBook with more internal storage.

It used to be that a 256GB MacBook was enough for most people. These days, with apps and content as big as they are, 256GB is an easy threshold to reach.

If you can’t or don’t want to free up space by deleting messages, apps, photos, videos, and other content, consider buying a MacBook with more storage for the peace of mind that comes with it.

512GB is probably plenty for most, but you may want to opt for a 1TB or 2TB model to future-proof your device.