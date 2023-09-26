4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Sonoma & 11 Reasons You Should

Apple’s macOS Sonoma update could have a big impact on your Mac’s performance. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to upgrade right now and the best reasons to hold out.

macOS Sonoma is Apple’s newest operating system for Mac and it brings new features, enhancements, and security patches to eligible devices.

The software is a large upgrade and it could take quite a bit of time to install. Keep that in mind if you use your computer for work or school.

If you’re lingering on older macOS software, macOS Sonoma includes all of the features and fixes from the macOS updates you skipped.

If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues on macOS Ventura, you could see a performance boost after installing this firmware. On the other hand, you may encounter problems after you install the operating system.

If you install macOS Sonoma on your Mac, and you run into issues, you can downgrade your Mac’s software in an attempt to improve its performance. Unlike iOS and iPadOS, the macOS downgrade is always open.

If you’re currently debating a move to macOS Sonoma, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on macOS Ventura, macOS Monterey, or whatever version of macOS your Mac is currently running for a little bit longer.