8 Common DIRECTV Problems & Fixes

DirecTV problems can stop you from watching a huge game, your favorite reality show and lost signals are only the start. We’ll walk through common DirecTV problems and how to fix them without waiting on hold with DirecTV support or waiting for a technician to show up and fix your problems.

If you lose signal, your remote no longer works or your receiver is slow this is what you need to do. Most of the time you can solve DirecTV problems on your own, to get your signal back, fix a stubborn DirecTV DVR or start watching DirecTV on Demand again.

Here is how you can fix DirecTV problems on your own and where to look for fast support if you need it.

How to Fix No DirecTV Picture or Sound

One of the most common DirecTV problems is missing sound or a missing picture. If you experience either of these problems there are three steps to take before you try anything else.

Restart Your TV, DVR and sound equipment.

Check the cables between your devices.

Try a new cable between your DVR or DirecTV box and your TV.

Most of the time simply restarting the items or switching to a new cable will solve the problem. If none of this works you may need a new DirecTV box.

DirecTV Receiver Doesn’t Turn On With Remote

One of the most common DirecTV problems we’ve run into with a Whole Home DVR connected box is that the smaller boxes don’t always turn on when we press the power button. This leaves the TV on, but the DirecTV box off.

Instead of getting up to press the power button or unplug and replug the small box in, you can often fix this by holding the channel up button on the remote for three to five seconds.

After you hold the channel up button the receiver should power up and work normally. If this doesn’t fix it you may need to unplug the box from power for 30 seconds and then plug it back in.

No DirecTV Signal

Another big DirecTV problem is when you cannot get a DirecTV signal. One of the messages is DirecTV error code 771, but there are others that you may see.

If you see these error messages frequently it is not likely something you can fix. You may need to have DirecTV come out and change the position or placement of your satellite.

We see this error occasionally during very bad weather. If there is heavy rain, snow or hail the only thing you can do is wait for the weather to pass if you want to watch live TV on your HDTV. You can use the DirecTV app to stream Live TV using your internet connection and you can still watch on demand and recorded shows.

If the weather is good there are three steps to take to try to fix DirecTV error 771, or error code 775, without calling for help.

Check that the cable connection is tight to the box. If there are any adapters connected, check those as well.

If you have a SWiM Power Inserter, a small power brick like device that includes two cable connections, unplug it from power for 15 minutes.

Make sure nothing is blocking your satellite. If something is blocking it you can call DirecTV for help, the company does not recommend climbing on your roof.

If you continue to have problems with getting a DirecTV signal you will need to make a call or use webchat.

How to Fix DirecTV Error Code 721

If you get error code 721, it could mean that the channel you’re trying to watch isn’t included in your subscription package. If you’re certain you get the channel, it may be that your receiver is unable to get the programming information.

If you’re positive you get the channel, try refreshing your service via DirecTV’s website. You’ll also want to try restarting your receiver.

Fix DirecTV Remote Not Working

When you sit down to watch TV and your DirecTV Remote is not working you should first check the batteries, but many times the remote is simply not paired to the receiver anymore.

Here’s the fastest way to fix DirecTV remote not working problems without changing batteries or ordering a replacement.

Point the remote at the receiver and press and hold Mute and Enter until the screen shows Applying IR/RF Setup.

This is a step we take about once a month on one TV and once every few months on another. It happens most often on the small Genie Mini receivers.

DirecTV Problems with On Demand

If you have DirecTV On Demand problems you are not alone, but many times it is an issue with your Internet connection or your home network.

One of the first things you can do if you experience slow DirecTV On Demand downloads or see an error that you cannot connect is to restart the DirecTV DVR or box. If downloads are slow, you may want to restart your Wi-Fi router, by unplugging it from power for 30 seconds.

If you see an error about no internet connection, you will need to go to your DirecTV menu. Then go to Settings & Help.

Select Network Setup and Connect Now. Choose your wireless network and enter your password. Or, you can use push button setup if that is easier. With that option you need to go push a button on your router after you choose to connect on your DVR.

Most of the time, setting up the Internet connection again and or rebooting the router will solve the problem. If you constantly have slow downloads and issues you may need DirecTV to help or you may need a faster or more reliable home Internet connection.

How to Fix Poor Quality DirecTV Video

One of the most annoying DirecTV problems we’ve experienced is most often found on the Genie Mini devices that are in the other rooms. If your DirecTV video quality on these looks poor, it may not be a satellite or connectivity issue.

In our case, it’s often a problem with the quality settings. Every few months the settings revert to 480P, instead of 720P or 1080, and we need to turn the settings back on.

To make sure that your DirecTV receiver sends the best looking picture to your HDTV you need to go to the DirecTV menu. Then go to Settings & Help and choose TV resolutions.

If you own a newer TV, it likely supports all the resolution options. Check those you want to see and then when you watch something the DirecTV picture quality should be better.

How to Fix a Slow DirecTV Reciever

Sometimes you may find that you’re dealing with a slow DirecTV receiver, which is frustrating. If you have an older model, it may simply be time to get a new one, but there are some tricks you can try.

One of the common suggestions is to clear the NVRAM. To do this, go to Channel 1. Once here, push Red, Red, Blue, Blue, Yellow, Green in order.

This may help, but some versions of the software on older receivers are simply slow and you will need to upgrade or ask for a free replacement.