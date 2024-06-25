New Software Released for AirPods, AirPods Pro & More

Apple’s pushed new software updates to AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, Beats Fit Pro, and PowerBeats Pro.

The company has moved the AirPods Pro 2, Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro from 6F7 to 6F8. The other devices have moved from 6A321 to 6A326.

Apple hasn’t detailed what’s on board these updates. The release notes aren’t live yet, but we’ll let you know if we learn about any specific changes on board.

If you want to install the latest updates on your AirPods or AirPods Pro, here’s how to do it:

Put your AirPods or AirPods Pro inside their case Make sure the case is connected to a power source. You can use the Lightning to USB cable or you can use wireless charging if you’ve got a pair of AirPods Pro and a compatible charger Grab your iPhone or iPad and make sure it has an internet connection Make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone or iPad and then bring the device close to the charging case

If you own a pair of AirPods Max, new firmware will download if your headphones are connected to Bluetooth via another device like an iPhone.