AirTag 2 Release Date Gains Focus

Apple’s second-generation AirTag, or AirTag 2, will reportedly launch next year and we now have a potential launch window for the upcoming accessory.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has revealed new details about the AirTag 2 including Apple’s current target for launch.

Gurman believes the AirTag 2 is currently “scheduled to arrive around the middle of next year.” The current version of the AirTag was announced in April back in 2021.

In addition to the launch window, Gurman’s revealed the device’s codename (B589) and he says the device will have “a better chip with improved location tracking.”

The device may come with Apple’s second-generation Ultra-Wide band chip, dubbed U2. If this pans out, we should see the AirTag 2 offer better range and location accuracy.

If Apple uses this chip, the AirTag 2 would also have better power efficiency which in turn could lead to better battery life.

Back in October, Ming-Chi Kuo released a revised prediction regarding the AirTag 2’s release date.

He believes mass production of the AirTag 2 has been pushed to 2025 which aligns with Gurman’s information. Gurman says Apple’s been completing manufacturing tests with its partners in Asia ahead of the device’s launch.

Kuo believes the device might also have integration with Apple’s Vision Pro. He hasn’t elaborated on what this could mean, but one possibility is a new tracking interface.