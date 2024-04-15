Reasons to Wait for the AirTag 2 & Why You Shouldn’t

Apple’s reportedly working on a new AirTag 2. And while there are some reasons to wait for it, there’s one really good reason why you shouldn’t.

Believe it or not, the AirTag was announced and released all the way back in 2021. Since then, the accessory has become an extremely popular tracker for iPhone users who want to keep an eye on their keys, wallet, luggage, and others important items.

Given its popularity, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that Apple’s working on a successor behind the scenes. Companies who make AirTag alternatives have released updates to their trackers and Apple will follow suit.

So what do we know about the AirTag 2? And is it worth skipping the current model to wait for the second-generation AirTag? If you’ve had those questions swirling around in your head, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll go over the reasons why you should wait for the AirTag 2 and the reasons why you should probably buy something else, especially if you’re in a rush to get a new tracker.

Wait for Improved Accuracy

If you aren’t in a hurry to buy a tracker, you might want to consider waiting for the AirTag 2 for three reasons. The list could grow as we learn more about the device.

One of the most overlooked upgrades on board the iPhone 15 series is the second-generation Ultra-Wide band chip, dubbed U2.

The chip users iPhone 15 users utilize Precision Finding to locate devices at further distances (possibly up to three times) than the U1 chip on older iPhone models. You can get a sense for it in the video below.

Given that Apple’s put the U2 into the iPhone, we expect the company to install the same chip inside the second-generation AirTag.

If this pans out, we should see the AirTag 2 offer better range and location accuracy.

Wait for Better Battery Life

If the Apple does put the U2 chip into the AirTag 2, the device would have better power efficiency which in turn would lead to better battery life.

Right now, the AirTag can survive up to a year on a single CR2032 battery. After it dies, you either need to replace the battery or buy a new AirTag. The former is much cheaper.

If the AirTag does offer better battery life, you wouldn’t need to replace the battery as often which would save you trouble and money.

Wait If You Own a Vision Pro

If you own a Vision Pro, and you don’t need a new tracker right now, you might want to wait for the AirTag 2.

Apple supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo believes the device might have integration with the Vision Pro. He hasn’t elaborated on what this could mean. One possibility is a new tracking interface.

Don’t Wait If You Need a Tracker Soon

While you might be tempted to wait for the AirTag 2, most people in the market for a tracker should go ahead and buy another device.

Initially, it looked like the AirTag 2 might arrive in late 2024. Unfortunately, it looks like Apple’s plans have changed and we will have to wait a year or more for it to land on shelves.

In October, Ming-Chi Kuo released a revised prediction regarding the AirTag 2’s release date.

He believes mass production of the AirTag 2 “has been postponed to 2025 which means we may see it arrive on shelves sometime next year.

The original AirTag was announced in April. Assuming the AirTag 2 doesn’t get delayed, we may see Apple use a similar timing next year.

The launch is a long way out. And given how cheap the AirTag and its alternatives are, those in need of a device in 2024 are probably better off buying now and upgrading to the AirTag 2 next year if the upgrades are worth it.