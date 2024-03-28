Want Apple AirTags? Check Out This Awesome Deal

Looking to buy an AirTag or a set of Apple’s AirTags? Well then you’ll definitely want to check out this amazing deal over on Amazon.

Amazon is currently selling a 4-pack of AirTags at their best price ever. You can snag the 4-pack for $74.99 which is 24% off the regular price of $99.00.

This is the first time we’ve seen the price drop this low in some time so now is the perfect time to pickup some extra AirTags or grab some for the first time.

If you’d prefer to just buy a single AirTag for yourself or someone else, you can grab one for $19. This is also 24% off the regular price which is $29.00.

It’s unclear how long Amazon will keep its AirTag deals live so you might want to move quickly if the price is suitable to your budget.

Reasons to Snag This Deal

Apple’s AirTags are small, lightweight devices you can attach to your wallet, bags, or other items you often misplace.

The device leverages the company’s Find My network which allows users to locate their belongings using another Apple device like an iPhone.

They are excellent companions on trips, especially ones with multiple connections, but they are also handy to have if you want peace of mind when you leave the house.