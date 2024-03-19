New AirTag Update is Out, Here’s How to Update

Apple occasionally pushes new software to its AirTag tracking device. In this guide we’ll show AirTag users how to keep the device updated with the most up-to-date firmware.

AirTag updates aren’t as frequent as updates for iPhone and Mac, but they do exist and today Apple’s rolling out a new update to the device.

Today’s update, which features build number 2A73 and version number 2.0.73, is the company’s first AirTag update since October. It replaces the 2.0.61 update.

Apple hasn’t outlined what’s on board the 2.0.73 update so it’s unclear what the software has in store for AirTag owners. Past updates delivered bug fixes and new features.

How to Update AirTags

If you aren’t sure if you’re running the latest firmware on your AirTags, here’s what you need to do.

First, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. You need to be running iOS 14.5 later and some features require your device to be running iOS 16 or later.

Next, make sure your AirTag(s) is in Bluetooth range of your iPhone. This is how software updates are delivered to AirTags. There is no way to manually install an update.

Now, in order to make sure your AirTags are running the latest software, you need to perform a quick check on your iPhone. Here’s what to do:

Open the Find My App.

Tap on Items.

Select the AirTag.

Tap the name of the AirTag.

You’ll now see the AirTags serial number and the software version it’s currently using. If you see version 2.0.73, your AirTags are up-to-date.