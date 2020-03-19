Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Deals: 3 Months for 99 Cents

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is a great way to entertain your kids and help them keep learning during the extended spring break.

We love FreeTime Unlimited because it includes age-appropriate apps and videos with no ads and no in-app purchases. This means you can comfortably hand a phone or a tablet to your kids and you don’t need to worry about what they will see on it.

New subscribers can get Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for three months for 99 cents, or a year for $19.

Both deals are very good, so you just need to decide how long of a subscription you want. A year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is normally $99.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited includes;

Books

Movies

TV Shos

Educational apps

Audible books

Games

Ad-Free Radio and Playlists

All the content is broken down by the age group, so you can choose the right content for your kids. Amazon offers 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 year groupings.

The offerings include content from Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, PBS Kids, and Cartoon Network.

Amazon Freetime Unlimited works on the following devices;

Amazon Fire

Amazon Fire TV

Echo

Kindle

Android

iPhone

iPad

You can control the experience with time limits, age filters, a parent dashboard and you can even set the accounts up so kids have to learn before they can play.

