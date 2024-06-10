Apple Intelligence: Bad News for iPhone 15, 14 Pro, Watch & Apple TV

Apple Intelligence AI features will be limited to newer iPhone, iPad, and Mac modes which means a lot of popular devices miss out.

At WWDC 2024, Apple confirmed a slew of new AI-powered features including user-created Genmoji, Siri upgrades, and Writing Tools.

The features, many of which will arrive this summer in beta releases for iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia and iPadOS 18, will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later.

It will also be available on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 models which are set to arrive later this year.

This means popular devices like the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will miss out on these features.

In addition, Apple Intelligence won’t come to Apple TV, Apple Watch, or Apple’s Vision Pro this fall.

The company didn’t mention these platforms during its Apple Intelligence presentation at WWDC 2024 and the company’s press release only mentions iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

While tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS won’t get Apple Intelligence this fall, there’s a good chance it comes to these platforms down the road.

Apple Intelligence will be free to use.