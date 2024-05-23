Apple TV Issues Emerge After Latest Software Updates

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users are running into bugs and performance issues after downloading Apple’s latest software updates.

Last week, Apple pushed tvOS 17.5 to the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. A week later, the company was forced to release tvOS 17.5.1 to address a serious bug.

tvOS 17.5.1 addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.

And while tvOS 17.5.1 fixed one bug, Apple TV owners who have downloaded the update say it has introduced others. Users still running tvOS 17.5 are reporting bugs and other issues as well.

Here are some of the tvOS 17.5 and tvOS 17.5.1 issues impacting Apple TV users right now:

tvOS 17.5.1 is very new so should see the list of issues grow as more Apple TV users download the update and use it.

Those running into problems on tvOS 17.5.1 and tvOS 17.5 should seek out manual fixes for their issues. Users struggling with tvOS 17.5 issues may want to upgrade to tvOS 17.5.1.

For the moment, we don’t know when Apple will release new tvOS 17 software.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of tvOS 17 though the company should put a new tvOS 17.6 update into beta testing shortly. We expect tvOS 17.6 to arrive in July alongside software updates for Apple’s other hardware.

We may see Apple push tvOS 17.5.2 to the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K with bug fixes, but that’s far from guaranteed.