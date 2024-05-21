tvOS 17.5.1 Out for Apple TV, Here’s What’s New

Apple’s pushed a new tvOS 17.5.1 update to Apple TV. The software, a point upgrade, replaces tvOS 17.5 as the most up-to-date version of tvOS 17.

Like tvOS 17.5, tvOS 17.5.1 is a minor upgrade for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Apple hasn’t provided release notes for the upgrade yet, but the software fixes issues the company discovered lurking within the operating system.

It’s possible the software fixes the reappearing photo bug the company fixed yesterday with the release of iOS 17.5.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 17.5.1 for iPad.

Given that tvOS 17.5 delivered several security patches to Apple TV, we don’t expect tvOS 17.5.1 to have security patches on board. Apple should confirm that shortly.

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users who want to manually download the latest tvOS 17 software need to head to System > Software Update in the Settings app to install it.

Those who have automatic updates turned on should see their device move up to the new version automatically.