Apple Vision Pro Issues Continue

Complaints about Vision Pro issues continue to popup as more people buy the spatial computer and as Apple releases new visionOS software for the device.

In the weeks since the Vision Pro’s launch, Apple’s worked to correct issues plaguing its new product. Most recently, the company released a visionOS 1.1.2 update with bug fixes for lingering issues.

And while the software patched up problems, Vision Pro users say the firmware brought some problems of its own.

In addition to issues with the device’s software, we’ve also heard about ongoing problems with the Vision Pro’s hardware. We’ve seen complaints about both the hardware and software on forums like Apple’s Community forums and Reddit.

Here are some of the more prominent Vision Pro issues we’ve seen in the weeks since launch:

This is just a small sample and Apple’s discussion forums are littered with complaints about the device and the software powering it.

Some of these problems are legit. Others, like lens glare and flare, are just a matter of users getting used to the Vision Pro for the first time.

While the device is plagued with bugs and performance issues, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. This is a first-generation product and there will be growing pains.

So that’s the bad news. The good news is that many of these issues can be fixed manually. That being said, Vision Pro users are still hoping that new visionOS software will resolve some of these problems.

Apple’s currently working on a new version of visionOS and visionOS 1.2 could solve some of the issues Vision Pro users are currently facing.

Problem is, its release is weeks away. We expect the software to stay in beta testing through the month of April. Look for the public release to come in May.

Vision Pro users who are desperate might try downloading the visionOS 1.2 beta to see if performance improves.