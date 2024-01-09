Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Tips

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders start later on this month. If you want Apple’s new spatial computer device ASAP, there are some things you can do to ensure you get one.

Apple’s confirmed the important dates for the Vision Pro’s launch and the device is set to go on sale on January 19th ahead of its official release date on February 2nd.

Pre-orders begin at 5AM Pacific which means some shoppers will have to wake up early to place an order at Apple. That being said, waking up early won’t guarantee an Apple Vision Pro lands on your doorstep on February 2nd.

While nothing is confirmed, we could see the Apple Vision Pro sell out quickly and shipping times get pushed a long way out. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes this will be the case thanks “to the demand from Apple’s core fans and heavy users.”

If you want the Apple Vision Pro at your house on release day, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before the pre-order period begins.

If you’ve decided to pre-order the device, or even if you’re just thinking about it, there are some things you’ll want to do this week or next.

We’ll take you through some tips to help ensure you get the Apple Vision Pro ASAP. These will come in handy if this is the first time you’ve pre-ordered a device from Apple or if you haven’t been through the process in a while.

Get Online Early

If you plan to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro right away, make sure you get online before 5AM Pacific.

We typically recommend getting online at least 30 minutes prior to the start of pre-orders in your time zone so you can get fully situated.

While you might feel prepared, there’s always a chance you’ve overlooked something important that could hold up the pre-order process.

You’ll also want to get acquainted with the place you’ll be pre-ordering from, be it the Apple Store app or Apple’s website, so you know exactly where to go when the pre-order process begins.

We also recommend logging into the app, or the website, before pre-orders start.

Use the Apple Store App

The Apple Store app is usually the best way to pre-order new Apple products. The app is free to download and it lets you buy devices the same way you would through Apple’s website.

If you can’t get to your computer to pre-order, or if you just want to buy the Apple Vision Pro from the comfort of your bed or couch, use the app.

Have Your Information Ready

In addition to having all of your login information handy, you’ll want to make sure your billing and shipping information is ready to go.

Given how expensive the Apple Vision Pro is, some carriers may require a signature upon delivery. So be sure you use an address where you’ll be available to sign for the package on the delivery date you get.

Apple does allow you to ship to an alternative address like an office. So if you think you may need to do that, ensure all of that information is ready to go once pre-orders start.

You Can Buy AppleCare Later

You might be tempted to pair AppleCare with your Apple Vision Pro. There are some great reasons to do so, but some of you might want to hold off for the time being.

If you’re unfamiliar with AppleCare, it’s Apple’s extended warranty service. You eventually may want to get it, but you don’t have to make that decision during the pre-order process.

If you don’t have time to research AppleCare before you buy, do so after you buy your device. If you aren’t familiar with the service and its benefits, hold off until you’ve been able to weigh the pros and cons.

Apple now gives users more time to commit to AppleCare which means you’ll be able to buy the Apple Vision Pro, and snag the service later if you decide you want it.