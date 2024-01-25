Some Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Delayed

It looks like Apple has pushed the shipping dates for some Apple Vision Pro pre-orders that were originally set to arrive on February 2nd.

With the release date and in-store pickups just days away, some Vision Pro buyers are saying their pre-orders have been pushed back several weeks.

Shoppers who purchased the device from Apple report they’ve received an email stating that their pre-order’s shipping date has been moved from February 2nd to dates as far back as March 7th.

Users who have called to inquire about the delay say Apple’s given them a shipping window that stretches as far back as March 14th.

It’s unclear what’s happening here. As of yet, Apple hasn’t confirmed pre-order delays so buyers are in the dark. It could be a mistake, it could be that certain configurations have been pushed back, or it could also be sign of a larger inventory issue.

Some configurations of the Vision Pro have sold out and shipping dates have accordingly been pushed back as far as March. However, this is the first time we’ve heard of delays impacting orders placed during the pre-order period.

Apple recently made additional inventory available at its stores for the Vision Pro’s highly anticipated release date on February 2nd. In-store pickup for February 2nd was still available this week which makes these delays extremely curious.

It’s possible Apple rectifies these delays in the coming days, but if you’ve pre-ordered a Vision Pro, you should check your pre-order status for a change.

We’ve seen a number of buyers chime in saying their order remains unchanged and the device is still on track to arrive on February 2nd.

For more about Apple Vision Pro stock and how to find the device, check out our guide.