Apple Watch 9 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

New Apple Watch 9 users have run into an assortment of problems in the weeks since the device’s release. If you own an Apple Watch 9 or if you’re thinking about buying one, here’s what you need to know about these issues.

As we push deeper into the fall, we’ve been hearing about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s Series 9 smartwatch. Some of these issues are minor bugs while others are far more problematic.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the device yet though one issue is currently under investigation at Apple.

With that in mind, we want to run down everything you need to know about Apple Watch 9 problems.

Our guide outlines the most common Apple Watch 9 problems, provides potential fixes for issues, highlight places to find feedback about the Apple Watch 9’s performance, and offers a look at what’s next in the watchOS 10 pipeline for the device.

Apple Watch 9 Problems

The list of Apple Watch 9 problems has grown since launch. Apple’s fixed some of the initial problems, but we’ll continue to see issues emerge as more people buy the device and as owners put more mileage on the watch.

Thus far, we’ve heard about problems that plague every single version of the Apple Watch. The early list of Apple Watch 9 problems includes the following issues:

Abnormal battery drain

Issues with cellular service

Pairing problems

Charging issues

Bluetooth issues

Problems with first and third-party applications

UI lag

Issues with Weather complications

Apple is currently investigating a display flickering issue affecting the Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the higher-end model that launched alongside the Series 9 back in September.

According to users impacted by the problem, the device’s display flickers, or pulses, when the Always On mode is enabled. The problem is affecting older Apple Watch models and it’s present on newer versions of watchOS including watchOS 10.0.2.

It’s unclear how Apple plans to remedy the issue though there’s speculation a fix could come in a future watchOS 10 update down the road.

Apple Watch 9 Performance

If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch 9, or if you already bought one, it’s important to keep tabs on feedback about the device’s performance. This feedback will alert you to potential problems with the device’s hardware and software.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find feedback about the Apple Watch 9’s current performance.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites, and the MacRumors forums for the latest information.

We’ve published a quick watchOS 10.0.1 review that covers the software’s performance and we plan to release guides covering future watchOS 10 updates as well.

How to Fix Apple Watch 9 Problems

If you run into an issue on your Apple Watch 9, your first instinct might be to contact Apple for help. However, you may be able to fix the problem(s) on your own in a matter of minutes.

In many cases, restarting your Apple Watch and/or your iPhone will fix an issue. You might also want to try performing a hard reset as this can alleviate performance issues.

If you’re having issues charging your Apple Watch 9, make sure the device is situated properly on the charger. You may also want to try a different cord and/or outlet to see if that helps.

For more potential fixes, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple via its website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your issue(s) relatively quickly.

watchOS Downgrade

This is a PSA for new Apple Watch users: You can move back to older software on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but downgrading isn’t an option for the Apple Watch.

In other words, once you install a new software update on your Apple Watch 9, you can’t move your device off that software until Apple releases new watchOS firmware.

You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty. They won’t help you downgrade to older watchOS software.

If your Apple Watch 9 is struggling, help from Apple is on the way.

The company’s working on a new watchOS 10.1 update and the software should land in October. We expect the firmware to arrive alongside iOS 17.1 for iPhone before October 24th.

If you can’t wait that long, you can download a pre-release version of the software onto your Apple Watch right now via the company’s beta program.