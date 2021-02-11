How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Apple Watch

It is easy to hard reset your Apple Watch if the screen and only takes a few seconds.

If your Apple Watch, Apple Watch 2, Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 4, Apple Watch 5, or Apple Watch 6 suddenly won’t respond to touches and swipes, the first thing you should try is a simple restart. Often times restarting the watch will fix the issue.

If your Apple Watch continues to lockup and freeze after powering it off and on, you’ll want to a force restart or hard reset. This is an easy method that only takes a few seconds. Keep in mind, this won’t impact your Apple Watch’s data. It simply restarts the device.

How to Hard Reset Apple Watch

To force restart an Apple Watch you just need to do two things:

Hold down the side button and Digital Crown at the same time. The Digital Crown is the rotating button located on the side of the device. Keep holding these two buttons down until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen.

Once your Apple Watch reboots, you’ll be prompted to input your passcode if you have one. If you’re prone to forgetting your passcode, make sure you have it handy before you start the hard reset process.

If you do happen to forget your passcode, you’ll need to erase the device via the Watch app on your iPhone and restore it from a backup.

If you’ve owned an Apple Watch for a while you probably know how to restart the device while it’s operating normally. If you don’t here’s a quick reminder:

Press and hold the side button until the screen tells you to Power Off the device. Use your finger to drag the Power Off slider. Once your Apple Watch turns off you’ll want to press and hold the side button until your Apple Watch turns back on.

Your Apple Watch shouldn’t freeze on a regular basis. If this starts to happen on your Apple Watch often, you’ll want to investigate other fixes such as updating its software, updating your iPhone to the latest version of iOS, or setting it up from scratch again.

If the Apple Watch keeps freezing, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple support and see if they have a remedy.