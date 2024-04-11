Apple Watch Ghost Touch Issue Spreads, Here’s How to Fix It

Apple Watch users experiencing ghost touch issues need to fix the problem on their own as Apple has instructed service providers to not replace Watches for the problem.

Earlier this year, Apple Watch users started complaining about false touches where the screen would jump or behave oddly without physical contact.

Initially, the problem seemed to be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Ultra 2, but Apple now says it’s impacting the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra.

The company has sent a memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers telling them not to replace watches experiencing ghost touches.

How to Fix Apple Watch Ghost Touch Issues

The company says the issue can be fixed by force restarting an Apple Watch. This process simply restarts the device, it doesn’t delete any data.

Hold down the side button and Digital Crown at the same time. The Digital Crown is the rotating button located on the side of the Watch. Keep holding these two buttons down until the Apple logo appear on the screen.

Once the Apple Watch reboots, users will be prompted to input a passcode if one is active.

If a force restart fails to address the issue, Apple Watch users should try downloading the most up-to-date version of watchOS. watchOS 10.4 brought a fix for ghost touches and it could resolve the problem.

Should the issue persist, users can either contact Apple or wait for new software. Apple is working on a new watchOS 10.5 update and we may see the company deploy a permanent fix when it arrives.