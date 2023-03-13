Apple Watch SE Deal Drops Price to New Low

An incredible new Apple Watch SE deal is available at Amazon and it’s worth a look if you’ve been waiting for a cheaper way to buy the company’s budget smartwatch.

Amazon’s currently providing shoppers with a significant price cut that’s extremely hard to ignore. It’s the retailer best Apple Watch SE deal to date. Customers can now purchase the Apple Watch SE for $219.99, a fairly significant drop from the device’s regular price of $249. Amazon Prime subscribers can also take advantage of free shipping.

The retailer’s Apple Watch SE applies to the Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum variants. However, the deal only applies to the S/M and M/L versions of Midnight aluminum and Silver Aluminum variants. If you want the Starlight Aluminum option for this price, you’re limited to the S/M option.

It’s unclear how long the deal will last though we suspect Amazon will only offer it for a limited time. And while some models are eligible for two-day delivery, other models included in the deal may not ship until April. So if you want a new Apple Watch SE on your doorstep ASAP, you’ll want to act fast.

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to pickup a new Apple Watch in early 2023. Apple Watch SE deals in particular have been scarce.

Apple will reportedly launch new Apple Watch 9 models in the fall, but it’s unclear if we’ll see a new Apple Watch SE model land later this year.