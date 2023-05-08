Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Tips

If you’ve pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, here are some steps we think you should take before the game’s release date later this year.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed game and it will hit Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna later this year.

While the game is currently up for pre-order at retailers, Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed the game’s release date for these platforms. Rumors have hinted at an arrival in August, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

That being said, we’re pretty certain we’ll hear about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date in June and we’ll explain why later in this guide.

While we wait for Ubisoft to confirm, we want to take you through some tips that should come in handy if you’ve already bought the game or if you’re planning to pre-order sometime in the days, weeks, or months ahead.

Watch Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has an event planned in June and that’s where we should learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its release date.

Ubisoft Forward is a livestream event and it’s set for June 12th. The company says it will release more information about the event as we get closer.

If you’re interested in buying Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll want to tune into the livestream.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

While there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are also some reasons why you might want to hold off for the time being.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy of the game right now. It’s worth a look if you’re struggling to make a decision.

Go through our guide, and any other resources you find, and decide if the game is worth the investment. Remember, many retailers will allow you to cancel your pre-order, free-of-charge, before the game ships.

That being said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Keep that in mind if you aren’t prepared to pay for the game right now.

Pick the Right Edition

There are several versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And while most people will probably want to buy the standard edition, others may want to spend some extra cash on a bundle.

There are currently three Assassin’s Creed Mirage editions: a standard edition, a Deluxe edition, and a Collector’s Edition. Each has a different set of bonuses. They also have different price points.

If you can’t decide which edition to buy, take a look at our guide that covers them in detail. Our guide will take you through each edition and make some recommendations based on your interest level and budget.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you do decide to buy a copy of the game before it’s released, make sure you keep an eye on your order. This will help you avoid headaches down the road.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

Prepare for the Download

We don’t know how big the Assassin’s Creed Mirage download will be, but it should fairly sizable. If you’re constantly running low on storage, it might be a good time to clean up your storage and/or invest in external storage space.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but you should also check out the WD My Passport 4TB. You’ll also want to check out Samsung’s other storage devices.

Look for Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for Assassin’s Creed Mirage deals.

Best Buy’s throwing in a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card with all Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-orders. This is useful if you tend to do a lot of shopping at the retailer.

Follow Assassin’s Creed

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you keep tabs on the official Assassin’s Creed social media accounts for the latest info about the game, its release, and more.

Make Sure Your PC Can Run It

Before you buy the game for Windows PC, make sure your computer can run it. Ubisoft hasn’t released the minimum or recommended specs yet and we probably won’t get them until we’re much closer to the game’s release.

We’ll let you know when the company publishes them.

