Accessories
The Best iPad Pro Skins
The best iPad Pro skins can keep your device looking like new, add a splash of style and color and work with the Apple Smart Keyboard. Here are the best iPad Pro skins for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
With an all-new design the 2018 iPad Pro models are even easier to apply a skin too. There are no curved edges, so you can lay an iPad skin on the back without bubbles in under a minute. While we don’t recommend taking the skins off and putting them back on after using them, if you need to adjust the position right after you apply, that is possible.
- dbrand
- Slickwraps
- Skinit
- Gelaskins
- DecalGirl
I love adding a skin to my iPad Pro because it protects the iPad Pro while I am using it around the house where I don’t need a case. I loathe scratches on my tech, and a great looking skin is able to keep the device looking like new. I took the skin off an iPad 2 that I am selling after years of use, and it looks like a brand new iPad. Skins are an inexpensive way of personalizing your iPad Pro, keeping it free of scratches and will work with most iPad Pro cases and the Apple Smart Keyboard.
I’ve been using a dbrand iPad Pro skin since I picked my iPad Pro up over a year ago and it looks great. The iPad Pro looks like new and I can still use it with the Brydge keyboard.
dbrand 2108 iPad Pro Skin
The dbrand iPad Pro skins are available in a range of texture and design options. You can also choose a camera accent color and you can choose an Apple Pencil skin if you want your Apple Pencil 2nd gen to look like a number 2 pencil.
With dbrand you can choose matrix, swarm, carbon fiber, camo, dragon, stone, matte, metal, leather, true color, and wood textures. Each of these includes additional color or style options.
You can go with bright colors or more subdued options as well as wood, dragon skin, and metal looking finishes. You can add a camera accent and Apple Pencil skin, or just go with the iPad Pro skin by itself.
The iPad Pro skin is $19.95. The camera accent is $0.95 and the Apple Pencil skin is $5.95. If you order all of these it is $26.85. You can routinely find deals for 10-15% off.
dbrand sells these for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
3 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 5 & 2 Reasons Not To
There are great reasons to buy the Apple Watch 5 right now, but there are also important reasons to wait...