Best iPhone SE 2 Cases (2020)

Here are the best iPhone SE 2 cases that you can buy in 2020. The new iPhone SE cases offer protection and extra features.

Yes, you should still get a case for your iPhone SE 2nd generation, since you are just as likely to drop it at home as you are when you are out and about.

iPhone 8 cases fit the iPhone SE 2, so you can use cases labeled for the older iPhone model, which is good news if you want a lot of selection. There are already a ton of iPhone SE 2 cases out there from the iPhone 8 as well as new models designed specifically with the iPhone SE (2020) in mind.

Official iPhone SE 2 Silicone Case – $35

The official Apple iPhone SE 2 silicone case is a great option if you want to add some grip to your new iPhone and still easily access the buttons, Touch ID and slip it in and out of your pocket. Apple only offers three colors right now, so if you want something bold, you will need to look elsewhere.

$35 at Apple

Totallee iPhone SE 2 Case – $35

Totallee offers several iPhone SE 2 cases to choose from. These are all super minimal cases that protect your phone from scratches and add a little grip, but no branding. You can choose from frosted clear, frosted black or a clear soft case. My favorites are the frosted versions, but they are all good cases.

$35 at Totallee

Casetify iPhone SE 2 Impact Case – $45

The Casetify iPhone SE 2 Impact cases offer 6.6 ft. of drop protection, and great button access and feel. You also get a plethora of cool design options to choose from with different back covers ranging from art and camo to bananas and dogs. You can then also choose an accent color that you want.

$45 at Casetify

Incipio Pure iPhone SE 2 Case – $15.44

The Incipio Octane Pure iPhone SE 2 case is a great clear case option with 6 ft. of drop protection and a simple design. If you want the iPhone SE 2 color you choose to show, this is a nice option. This is available on Amazon and at Incipio.

$15.44 at Amazon

Moment iPhone SE 2 Wallet Case – $23.99

The Moment iPhone SE 2 wallet case is a double duty case. It is a wallet that can hold up to three cards, and it is also a case that works with Moment Lenses. You can attach a range of lenses to the iPhone SE 2 that will upgrade your photos and your videos. Moment offers a wide-angle, telephoto, macro, fisheye, and anamorphic options.

$23.99 at Moment

Mous iPhone SE 2 Wood Back Case – $44.99

The Mous iPhone SE 2 case is a nice wood back case that offers an impressive level of protection without a lot of bulk. You may have seen these cases in ads being tossed from cranes and thrown around Apple stores. The cases are very protective and beautiful at the same time.

$44.99 at Mous

LifeProof WĀKE iPhone SE 2 Case – $39.99

The LifeProof WĀKE iPhone SE 2 case is a nice option with 6.6 ft. of drop protection and it is made with more than 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. When you buy, you can choose an ocean-based charity to donate a dollar to as well.

$39.99 at Lifeproof

Speck Presidio iPhone SE 2 Cases – $39.95 and up

Speck sells a number of Presidio cases that look great, offer good drop protection and several options are anti-microbial. From standard colors to grip cases and the Inked cases with cool designs and clear options Speck has you covered.

$39.95 and up at Speck

OtterBox Defender & Symmetry iPhone SE 2 Cases – $50.95 and up

OtterBox is a great place to pick up a protective case. You can go with the ultimate Defender for the most protection or Symmetry for protection in a slimmer design. The Otter + Pop options are especially tempting thanks to the built-in Pop socket holder.

$50.95 and up at Otterbox

Mophie Juice Pack iPhone SE 2 Cases – $63.19

The Mophie Juice Pack battery cases for the iPhone 8 fit the iPhone SE 2 since the devices are the exact same dimensions. There are many options available, but we like this one that includes the ability to wirelessly charge.

$63.19 at Amazon

