Best iPhone SE Deals (2020)

The new iPhone SE is already pretty affordable compared to most new smartphones with a starting price of $399, but you can score additional savings with the best iPhone SE deals in 2020.

Right now the best iPhone SE (2020) deals are when you trade-in your old phone, but we could see some additional deals arrive in the coming months. Don’t expect huge upfront discounts, but we may see $15 to $50 off the iPhone SE by mid-summer. There will also likely be a few deals when you switch carriers in the near future.

If you buy the iPhone SE online, it is shipped directly to you and then you can easily set it up on your own, call in to activate and transfer your old iPhone or even Android information over to your new phone in an afternoon.

The iPhone SE pre-orders start on Friday, April 17th and the iPhone SE release date is Friday, April 24th. You can’t go in-store to buy one, so you should plan to buy online and have it shipped or look for a curbside pickup option.

Best iPhone SE Deals in 2020

Right now Apple is the only one listing the iPhone SE (2020) with deals, but we expect to see Best Buy and carriers all offer their own trade-in and switcher deals that could make this an even better deal.

Apple sells the iPhone SE for $399, but with trade in’s, you can get it from $9.54 a month or $229 outright according to the website. But you can actually get a better deal if you are trading in a newer phone.

Here’s what Apple is currently offering for trade-ins towards the new iPhone SE;

iPhone XS Max – Up to $500

iPhone XS – Up to $420

iPhone XR – Up to $300

iPhone X – Up to $320

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $250

iPhone 8 – Up to $170

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $150

iPhone 7 – Up to $120

iPhone 6s Plus – Up to $100

iPhone 6s – Up to $80

iPhone 6 Plus -Up to $50

iPhone 6 – Up to $30

iPhone SE (Original) – Up to $30

With the newer phones, in good condition, you can essentially get a free iPhone SE. Most users are likely looking at trading up from an older model, which is still a nice option and potentially a better deal than trying to sell to someone on craigslist or Facebook Marketplace right now.

When we spot-checked the trade-in value of the iPhone 8 at Apple compared to Gazelle, you get almost $50 more going direct with Apple.

We will continue to update this post as Best Buy and carriers roll out their iPhone SE deals this week.

