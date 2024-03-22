Best iPhones Under $200

On a tight budget and need to buy a new iPhone? While you won’t be able to get Apple’s latest iPhone models, there are some excellent options for $200 or less and we’ll outline them in this guide.

There are actually quite a few iPhone models under $200, but some you should avoid due to outdated hardware or lack of software support.

Missing out on software updates means missing out on new features, bug fixes, and important security patches. This makes devices like the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 risky purchases.

Apple no longer sells the iPhones on our list, but you can find them at retailers like Amazon for $200 or less.

Nearly all of them are refurbished which means they were, at one point, owned by someone else. However, they should still be in excellent condition and work as if bought new at Apple. Make sure you check reviews before you buy.

This is our shortlist of recommended iPhones under $200. Read on for more details and links to buy one below.

iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE 2 isn’t the newest version of the iPhone SE, but it’s still a solid choice for those looking to get into Apple’s ecosystem on a budget.

The device utilizes the classic design of Apple’s iPhone 8 and it utilizes Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

It features a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID for security, and a single-lens 12-megapixel camera. The device runs iOS 17, Apple’s latest operating system, and it could move up to iOS 18 later this year.

It’s not a powerhouse, but it’s a cheap fairly well-rounded device and certainly worth a look given its price point.

You can find the iPhone SE 2 at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone XR

Apple released the iPhone XR back in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The colorful device isn’t as powerful as those two, but it remains a solid value buy in 2024.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display, A12 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It’s also very affordable and comes in attractive colors like red, blue, and coral.

The iPhone XR currently runs iOS 17 and it could make the move up to iOS 18 later this year. That’s a big deal for a device this cheap and this old.

You can find the iPhone XR at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone XS

If you’re intrigued by the iPhone XR, but think you need a little more firepower, the iPhone XS could hit the mark.

The iPhone XS boasts a 5.8-inch display, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system, and you also get Face ID.

The device is currently running iOS 17 which means you get access to Apple’s most up-to-date features, bug fixes, and security enhancements. It may also make the move to iOS 18 later this year.

You can find the iPhone XS at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 was released by Apple all the way back in 2017. It’s old, but the device still offers decent enough performance to recommend.

Apple’s iPhone 8 boasts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, and a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization.

Unlike the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, the iPhone 8 has a physical home button which some may prefer.

The iPhone 8 runs iOS 16, not iOS 17, which makes it a riskier purchase than the iPhone SE 2, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS. It’s unclear how long it will continue to receive software updates.

Retailers like Amazon currently sell the iPhone 8 for less than $200.

iPhone 8 Plus

If you need more screen real estate, and want more power, the iPhone 8 Plus is a solid alternative to the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 Plus sports larger 5.5-inch Retina HD display which will give you more screen real estate for games, movies, and video chats.

Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus also has a second telephoto camera which can be used to take portrait shots and it also sports a larger battery.

You’ll need to pay a little more for these features, but not much. You can find the device at Amazon and other retailers.