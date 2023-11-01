iOS 18: Everything You Need to Know Right Now

The iOS 18 release date for iPhone is many months away, but you’ll be able to try the software long before the official version rolls out. If you’re curious about the next version of iOS for iPhone, we’ll take you through everything you need to know, right now, about the upcoming operating system.

Apple’s iOS 17 software is still new and the company is planning another major upgrade for December. But that hasn’t stopped curious minds from wondering about the next version of iOS, presumably called iOS 18.

We’re still in 2023 which means Apple will continue to focus on iOS 17, at least publicly, but we’ve already heard a little bit about its successor.

iOS 18 rumors have already outlined potential upgrades coming to the iPhone next year. Armed with that information, and years of experience covering Apple’s software, we can put together a very early look at what to expect from the iOS 18 update for iPhone.

If you’ve owned an iPhone for a long time, you may know some of this already. If you haven’t, or you’re simply looking to set proper expectations, here’s what you need to know about iOS 18 right now.

Which iPhones Will Get iOS 18?

Perhaps the biggest question on everyone’s mind is this one. Which iPhones will make the move from iOS 17 to iOS 18? Here’s what we can tell you.

Apple won’t confirm a full list of iOS 18 eligible iPhone models until WWDC in June, but you can expect most iOS 17-powered devices to get upgraded.

There are, however, a few models that could potentially be on the chopping block. iPhones typically get software upgrades for five or six years before they get left behind.

For instance, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, all of which launched in 2017 with iOS 11 on board, are stuck on iOS 16. They didn’t get upgraded to iOS 17.

That being said, they will continue to get new upgrades with security patches for a year or more.

If Apple sticks to this protocol in 2024, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which launched a year after the iPhone X and iPhone 8, may get stuck on iOS 17. Again, we won’t know for sure until June.

Below is a list of iPhones that should get upgraded to iOS 18. Given their age, none of these phones are in danger of missing iOS 18.

iOS 18 Eligible iPhone Models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

We usually catch wind of Apple’s plans before WWDC so we’ll let you know if we hear anything credible in the buildup to the annual conference.

iOS 18 Beta

Speaking of WWDC, that’s when you can expect Apple to confirm iOS 18 for the first time. Apple hasn’t confirmed dates for WWDC 2024 yet and that announcement won’t come until next year.

The official version of iOS 18 won’t land for a long time, but iPhone users will able to try the new operating system before it arrives.

Apple typically pushes the first version of an iOS operating system’s beta to developers on the first day of WWDC. In other words, you can expect the first iOS 18 beta to roll out sometime in early June.

Unless Apple changes things up, there will be two versions of the iOS 18 beta: A developer beta and a public beta for users registered for the Beta Software Program.

The developer beta usually arrives a few weeks before the public beta. In the past, the Apple’s launched public betas in July so that’s what you should expect at this point.

iOS 18 Release Date & Time

The iOS 18 beta will stretch over the course of several months. We can’t predict how many versions of the beta we’ll see, but we should see six or more releases come before Apple pushes the final version of the beta, known as the Golden Master (GM).

Apple usually pushes new iOS operating systems to iPhones in September and that’s what you should expect from the iOS 18 release date right now.

Look for the iOS 18 release date to get confirmed on stage during Apple’s fall event for the upcoming iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 series will run iOS 18 out of the box.

iOS 18 Features

As for iOS 18’s features, we’ve seen a couple of interesting rumors emerge already. These rumors center around Apple’s plans for AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Siri.

According to The Information and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is making a big push to make the iPhone’s software smarter.

Gurman claims the iOS software team at Apple is planning to use data to enhance iOS 18’s AI capabilities. He says “new features should improve how both Siri and the Messages app can field questions and auto-complete sentences, mirroring recent changes to competing services.”

On the app side of things, Gurman says Apple’s adding AI to many of its core apps including Music and productivity apps like Pages and Keynote.

The Information’s report details changes being made to Siri, the virtual assistant on board the iPhone. Siri will reportedly feature deeper integration with Shortcuts automation tool.

The site says Apple “plans to incorporate language models to let users of the voice assistant automate complex tasks in ways they currently cannot.” The example they use is Siri turning five recent photos into a GIF to send to friends in one command.

A lot can, and probably will change, before iOS 18 is released to the public, but it’s clear Apple is betting on AI.