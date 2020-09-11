Best MacBook Pro 16 Cases, Covers & Skins

Here are the best MacBook Pro 16 cases, covers, and skins that you can buy. Apple’s new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display is larger and thicker than the 15-inch model, so you will need to buy a new case or sleeve, but it should fit in most bags and backpacks.

With a thicker and heavier MacBook Pro, your choice of case or sleeve is even more important. The initial selection of MacBook Pro 16 cases is slim, but we expect to see this change quickly.

I’m a huge fan of using a MacBook Pro 16 skin and then putting it into a bag or a sleeve depending where I am going. The skin keeps the MacBook Pro looking pristine, which is great when you upgrade and sell it. A skin also makes it easier to customize the look and to easily add stickers to the MacBook Pro without leaving residue behind.

Apple sells an official leather MacBook Pro 16 sleeve, which looks very nice, but there will be other options out there soon as companies test fit and start shipping new cases, sleeves and skins.

There are also plenty of great bags to put your MacBook Pro 16 in. I’m currently a fan of the SF Bags Pro Executive Backpack, but they also have a new Executive Leather briefcase made with the 16-inch Macbook Pro in mind.

dbrand makes great skins for the MacBook Pro and they have a version for the MacBook Pro 16-inch. they offer a range of materials including Matrix, Swarm, Camo, Dragon, Carbon Fiber, Stone, Leather, Matte, Metal, Wood, and True Color. You can choose to get the skin with or without an Apple Cutout. I normally choose without and go for Carbon Fiber. I like that the materials have some grip to them, which makes holding your Macbook Pro as you carry it around your house or an office much easier.

You can also pick an optional Trackpad, Palmrest, and Bottom skin. You can match these or you can choose different colors and textures to customize the look of your Macbook Pro.

The top skin is $24.95 and you can choose the other skins if you want them, bringing a full skin price up to $62.80.

Incase Compact Sleeve with BIONIC – $49.95

This is a great MacBook Pro 16 case that is created from BIONIC yarn that is a material made from recovered plastic pollution in the marine and coastal environments. This makes it a sustainable option, and it is a really nice option.

You get a decent amount of padding, a very nice zipper with a pull tab, and a zippered storage compartment for chargers and adapters. This sleeve is slim enough that you can still put it in a bag.

Skinit MacBook Pro 16 Skins – $29.99

Skinit offers an amazing array of MacBook Pro 16 skins that cover the back of your new MacBook. They sell Carbon Fiber and other textures as well as loads of licensed skins from Marvel, DC, the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, colleges, Disney anime and more.

This is an awesome way to customize the look of your MacBook Pro. You can even upload your own artwork or photo to be on the back of the MacBook Pro. Make a design you love or add a logo for your business.

The cases are $29.99 and you can often find discounts and deals on their homepage.

i-Blason Halo Case – $24.99

89 Reviews i-Blason Halo Case for MacBook Pro 16 inch (2019 Release), Ultra Slim Translucent Hard Case Protective Clear Cover for New MacBook Pro 16" with Touch Bar and Touch ID (Frost/Clear) Designed for New Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch (2019 Release), (Model Number: A2141)

Flexible Hard Shell translucent cover with matte finish allows Apple logo to show through the case, yet provides protection from scratches and drops

Bottom of case features elevated rubberized corners and is vented for safe heat disbursement

Precise construction allows complete access to all ports, features, buttons, Touch Bar and Touch ID function

iBlason offers a one-year warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee

The i-Blason Halos MacBook Pro 16 case is a slim hard case that is clear and that will keep your MacBook Pro safe from scratches as well as help protect from drops and dings. The case is designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro, and there is ventilation and rubber feet on the bottom.

Woolnut Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – €90 (~$99 USD)

The Woolnut Leather Sleeve is made of soft vegetable tanned leather from Scandinavia and it is one of the best leather sleeves you can buy. There is a 100% wool felt interior that keeps your MacBook Pro 16 safe from scratches and the seams add a lot of protection while looking beautiful.

Available in Cognac and Black, this is an amazing case that’s great for carrying your MacBook Pro 16 around, or for sliding into a bag for added protection.

€76.50 (~$84 USD) at Woolnut

Moshi Codex MacBook Pro 16-inch Sleeve

The Moshi Codex is a sleeve for the MacBook Pro 16-inch with a beautiful vegan leather finish in Onyx Black or Burgundy Red with a light leather tan accent. The interior is coated in Viscotex memory foam for protection.

The zipper wraps all around and the clamshell design keeps it on your MacBook Pro while you are using the computer. There are small rubber feet inside to keep your MacBook in place.

$84.85 at Moshi

Waterfield Vero Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – $129

The Waterfield Designs VERO Leather Sleeve is an amazing MacBook Pro sleeve that fits nicely and offers a good deal of protection if you like to carry your MacBook in just a sleeve.

The reinforced grip area makes it easy to hold onto and the corners are very tough to add protection. The stitching looks great and has held up nicely. This also wears over time, picking up a patina and scratches that only add to the look of this case. There is an opening near the top so you can still charge the MacBook Pro while it is in this sleeve.

$129 at SFBags

Pad & Quill Cartella Slim Case – $101.96

The Pad & Quill Cartella slim MacBook Pro case looks like a book, and it’s made using the same binding techniques that bookmakers have used for years. This is a slim option that looks impressive, is hand made and comes with a 1-year warranty. There is a 3M adhesive technology to lock the MacBook Pro in place, but you can take it out and put it back in many times with no residue. There are three color options, Linen Gray, Charcoal and Cranberry. The Moleskin inspired design inclides an elastic strap to keep it closed.

$101.96 at Pad & Quill

tomtoc MacBook Pro 16-inch Sleeve – $22

Sale 2,352 Reviews tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve for 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019-2020 A2141, 15-inch Old MacBook Pro Retina 2012-2015, Surface Book 3/2 15 Inch, Ultrabook Notebook Bag Case with Accessory Pocket CornerArmor Patent: Compared with other similar laptop sleeve, tomtoc sleeve comes with original CornerArmor patent design at the bottom protects your device from drops and bumps, like the car airbag

360° Protection: Thick internal plush lining cushioning provides shock absorption; 360° protective padding around the zipper prevents potential scratches

Durable & Compact: Specially made with YKK zipper for secure and long-lasting usage; Compact design, easy to carry alone or fit inside another Messenger Bag or backpack

Accessory Pocket: Comes with a front pocket for accessories, such as iPad, charger, cable, smartphone, etc.

Custom Made for Perfect Fit: Internal Dimensions - 14.13" x 9.73" x 0.71", Designed for 16-inch New MacBook Pro 2019-2020 (A2141) | 15-inch Old MacBook Pro Retina 2012-2015 (A1398); Also fit: 15 inch Microsoft Surface Book 3/2 | ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 (15”)

For users looking for an affordable sleeve that offers padded protection and that is spill-resistant, the tomtoc MacBook Pro 16 sleeve is a nice option. This includes re-inforced corners for added protection, an outer pocket to carry a charger or accessories and uses YKK zippers.

i-Blason Rugged MacBook Pro 16 Case – $35.99

Users that need more protection will appreciate the i-Blason rugged case that is designed to protect the MacBook Pro 16 from drops up to 48 inches repeatedly. The corners are designed to absorb a lot of shocks and keep your MacBook Pro safe. This snaps on and includes openings for ventilation. You also get raised rubber feet and the top of the lid is clear so you can show off the Apple logo.

Waterfield Suede Jacket Sleeve – $29

The Waterfield Suede Jacket MacBook Pro 16 sleeve is a super slim sleeve that is perfect for putting your MacBook Pro in and then putting it in a bag. This is incredibly thin and light, so it’s perfect for short trips or for keeping your MacBook Pro safe on a plane when your bag is in the overhead. This s my favorite super-slim MacBook Pro sleeve.

$29 at SFBags

STM Blazer MacBook Pro 16 Sleeve – $39.95

STM offers the Blazer MacBook Pro 16 sleeve with a sharp-looking design, four color options, and an accent color, plus you also get a strap to carry the sleeve with if you want to travel light. The material is water repellent to keep rain and spills off your MacBook Pro. There is an external pocket for storing items and the sleeve uses 8mm foam for added protection.

$39.95 at STM

