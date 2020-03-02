Best Rugged Galaxy S20 Plus Cases

A phone as big as the Galaxy S20 Plus deserves a good heavy duty case to keep it safe from daily hazards. However, most people don’t want to add a huge bulky plastic case to their already large phone, making it even more difficult to hold and use.

As a result, we’ve found some great rugged Galaxy S20 Plus cases that keep it protected and look good at the same time. We have everything from clear cases, tough military-grade protection, sleek cases, and some even have a kickstand. Basically, with a fancy phone like the Galaxy S20, you’ll absolutely want to use a case.

Here are our top picks for the best rugged cases for the Galaxy S20+

1. Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case

As usual, we’re starting off with Spigen who makes some of the best durable, rugged, yet sleek and affordable Galaxy S20 cases. While I love the Liquid Air Armor case, Spigen’s Tough Armor is perfect for those who need a heavy duty case. The dual-layer design helps with impact-resistance and durability, they added pads on the inside for extra protection, a built-in kickstand and easy to press buttons. This is your best bet without spending too much money.

2. Otterbox Defender Series Rugged Case

Otterbox needs no introduction these days, as they’ve made some of the best and most durable rugged cases for several years. Just as expected, the Otterbox Defender series for the Galaxy S20+ is very heavy duty with dual-layer impact-resistant corners and everything else you’ve come to expect from Otterbox. It’s certainly not thin, though, and will make this big phone feel even bigger. For something more compact consider the new Symmetry series.

3. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case (Military Grade)

UAG cases have a style that isn’t for everyone and look very industrial, but they’re just as tough and durable as they look. Each Monarch case actually has five layers of material to keep your phone safe. From the soft TPU inner shell, a hard polycarbonate exoskeleton covered by a metal alloy frame which is bolted together. Then, they inlay some nice leather or carbon fiber to make it not only rugged but also stylish. These are military-grade with a 10-ft drop guarantee too. Get one in Crismon Red, fine-grain leather, or a carbon fiber finish.

4. Ringke Fusion-X Case

If you want something more affordable than UAG or Otterbox, get this Ringke case. These are simple clear cases with a tough bumper frame exterior that wraps around the outer edge. Plus the corners are dual-layered to ensure everything is safe, then they offer raised edges to keep the camera lenses and the glass covering your screen safe. I like the camo version, but the clear is nice too.

5. SupCase UB Pro Kickstand Case

If you want complete and total 360-degrees protection for your big expensive new Galaxy S20 Plus you’ll want the SupCase UB Pro. This is a full-body case that snaps on from both the front and the back, has flaps covering the ports and buttons, not to mention a kickstand and holster. It does a little of everything although there’s no built-in screen protector due to the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Whether you work on a construction site and want the holster (and something tough) or just need extra protection but still want features like a kickstand, this is the case for you.

Then, stay tuned as we’ll continuously test new Galaxy S20 Plus cases and update this list with your best options.