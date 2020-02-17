Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Wireless Charging Pads

These are the best Galaxy S20 wireless charging pads and stands available right now and why you’ll want one. Being able to easily and quickly charge your phone without wires is something a lot of owners will enjoy.

Like previous phones, the Galaxy S20 has fast wireless charging and you can even charge other devices from the back of it — like a smartwatch or your Samsung Galaxy Buds.

All three new Galaxy S20 phones have a lot of fun features like wireless charging. However, not all the charging pads work the same way. Some are built for the iPhone and won’t charge your Galaxy S20 very fast, and some don’t even come with a wall plug. Basically, you’ll want to choose a good wireless charger from our list to ensure the fastest speeds and best experience.

Best Wireless Charging Pads for Galaxy S20 (2020)

Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Duo Pad

Anker USB-C Wireless Charger 15w

Seneo Fast Wireless Charging Stand

iOttie ION Fast Wireless Charging Pad

Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Convertible

DesertWest 15w Fast Wireless Charging Pad

The most important thing is the charging speed. Your typical wireless charging pads on Amazon, Best Buy or at carrier stores are built for the iPhone and only offer 5-7 watts of output charging power. That means your S20 will charge super slow.

Below, we only recommend “fast wireless charging pads” that deliver 10-watts, 12w, or even 15w of wireless charging power. This way your phone will recharge as fast as possible.

1. Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Duo Pad

$99 at Samsung

Our first recommendation is Samsung’s own fast wireless charger duo pad, but only buy this if you need to charge more than one device at a time, as it’s really expensive. The Duo Pad can quickly recharge two devices at the same time, all without the fuss of wires. That said, the bigger circle features “fast charge 2.0” technology and delivers 12w of wireless charging power, and the smaller one is regular speed. Still, this is an excellent option that’s built specifically for Samsung devices.

2. Anker USB-C Wireless Charger 15w

$39 at Amazon

For everyone else, we recommend the Anker Powerport 15w fast wireless charger. And while you can get fast wireless pads from Anker for under $10, this one has a few distinct advantages. Not only is it small, lightweight and affordable, but it offers the full 15w speeds and takes USB Type-C. That way you can use this Galaxy S20 wireless charging pad with the wall plug and cable that came with your phone.

3. Seneo Fast Wireless Charging Stand

$17 at Amazon

If you’d rather have a wireless charging stand for your Galaxy S20, instead of a pad, this is the one for you. The Seneo Fast Wireless Charging pad is small, cheap and effective. It comes in Black and White, offers fast 10w fast charging speeds, temperature control built-in, and a good warranty.

4. iOttie ION Fast Wireless Charging Pad

$23 at Amazon

Another great option is this stylish wireless charging pad from iOttie. They offer four different colors in a premium soft fabric finish. This ensures your phone won’t get scratched when you slide it on or off the pad. Better yet, they include a wall plug and charging cable in the box, so it’s everything you need for wireless charging while still keeping the charger that came with your phone to use in another room.

Most wireless chargers don’t come with a wall plug, so it’s nice that they bundle one with the pad.

5. Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Convertible

$40 at Amazon

If you want to keep things in the Samsung family, you could get this fast wireless charging pad that came out last year with the Galaxy Note 10. Delivering the best, fastest, safest wireless charging speeds and power to your Galaxy S20. And while this one is also somewhat expensive, it doubles as a charging pad or a stand, as it converts into one or the other. It’s the perfect charger for your office, kitchen, or the bedside.

6. DesertWest 15w Fast Wireless Charging Pad

$33 at Amazon

Last but not least, for now, we want to recommend what is one of the fastest wireless charging pads on the market. The Desertwest 15w wireless charging pad is one of the first devices to receive the QI MP-A11 EPP certification for output power. When most devices do 5, 7, or even 10w, this is capable of outputting 15watts of power, wirelessly, non-stop. Making it 40% faster than almost anything else around, and it takes full advantage of the tech inside the Galaxy S20. It’s stylish too, which is nice.

These are the best Galaxy S20 wireless chargers available so far, and we’ll update this list as more get released.