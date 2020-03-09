Gaming
Call of Duty Warzone: 5 Things You Need to Know
Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale game that is free to play, bringing up to 150 players onto the same map for a massive game of Call of Duty. With vehicles, classic maps in play and a closing circle, it’s bound to be on the must-play list for many users.
This is cross-platform, so you can easily play with and against friends on other platforms. If you are hoping to play on day one, you may have a hefty download, so make sure you budget that into your time when you start coordinating with friends to play online.
Here’s a look at what you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free to play 2020 Call of Duty game.
What is Call of Duty: Warzone?
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale call of duty game. Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare already has a battle royale mode, but this is a standalone game that anyone can play even if they haven’t purchased a Call of Duty game.
You’ll drop into a game with up to 150 other players on a huge map called Verdansk and then pick up weapons and grab vehicles to fight it out for the win. This squad-based game includes a closing circle, in-game cash that you loot and in-game contracts for bigger earnings.
This is a massive map with over 300 points of interest for you to visit and battle at. You’ll find a mix of rural and urban areas and be able to use different terrain to your advantage.
The two modes are Battle Royale and Plunder. In Battle Royale, you play to be the last team standing and you can even redeploy if you win a one on one fight in The Gulag. During Plunder, you are trying to earn cash and then deposit it and use it at in-game Buy Stations to get better gear.
Overall, you can expect this to play similar to the battle royale games you are used to, but with a more arcade-style feel than PUBG.
When Can I Play Call of Duty: Warzone?
The Call of Duty: Warzone release date is March 10th, and it’s free for everyone to play on this day. The time you can start playing depends on if you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Gamers who purchased the most recent Call of Duty game in 2019 are able to start playing at 8 AM Pacific on March 10th. If you didn’t buy the game, you will need to wait four hours until noon Pacific on March 10th.
This is an average update size for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners, but up to a 100GB download if you are starting from scratch as a free player.
Is Call of Duty: Warzone Free?
Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free to play. You don’t need anything special to start playing on day one. If you own or buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you can bring progression over to the Modern Warfare game, but you don’t need to buy it.
Expect to see a lot of options to pay for customization options, passes or cosmetic items as the game takes off.
What Can I Play Call of Duty: Warzone On?
Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There is no exclusivity to one system, so you can play on March 10th no matter what you are using. The game supports cross-play so you are able to join up with friends on other consoles and on PC.
Call of Duty: Warzone Vehicles
You’ll want to make use of vehicles as you play Warzone. They are especially important to get out of the closing circle and to relocate to a strategic advantage as the game progresses.
- ATV – a two-seater, provides minimal protection, good at offroading, fast.
- Tactical Rover – four-seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.
- SUV – four-seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.
- Cargo Truck – holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.
- Helicopter – four-seater, decent coverage, flies
Vehicles spawn throughout the map. Just be careful, because the enemy can destroy your vehicle and take out your entire team.
