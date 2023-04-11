CBS Sports App Problems & How to Fix Them

This guide will show you how to fix problems with the CBS Sports app. We’ll show you how to fix the problems on your own, without waiting for a reply on Twitter, so that you don’t miss the action.

From CBS Sports App error codes, Super Bowl streaming problems and not being able to access what you want, this guide will show you the fastest way to fix problems with the CBS Sports app and streaming service.

We don’t often see CBS Sports app down for long periods, but it does go down from time to time. This can happen even more during big events when more viewers are tuning in. If that happens, there are still some things you can do to get up and streaming faster.

Is CBS Sports Down?

This happens most often during major streaming events. If the service is down you may see a connection not available error or the stream may stop completely. This can happen on the iPhone, Android, Apple TV and on smart TV devices.

You can check DownDetector and other sites to see if this is a common issue, or if it is just you. You should also try looking on Twitter for #CBSSports or #CBSSportsApp hashtags where users may be complaining.

If you have another way to watch CBS, through cable, through a stream on another service you use, or inside another app, try that. You can even try on another device at your house which may work.

How to Fix CBS Sports Black Screen Issues

If you’re trying to watch a live event and the stream suddenly goes black, try closing the app and trying the stream again. You may also want to restart the device you’re streaming from.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to get in contact with CBS Sports customer support as they will need specific details from you in order to help fix the problem.

How to Fix CBS Sports App Buffering

When the CBS Sports app is working skipping video, buffering problems and freezing are the biggest problems. You can fix these on your own with a few steps. You may need to restart your device and restart your home internet connection, which will take a few minutes, but can fix the issues faster than CBS will.

Restart the CBS Sports app. Restart your phone, tablet or smart TV. Try on another device in your house. Switch to 5G or LTE on your phone or try a hotspot. Restart your router.

You won’t normally need to do all of these steps to fix the problems, but you should follow them to try to fix your CBS Sports buffering and freezing.

We’ve run into situations where we could stream on one device in the house, but not on any others, so try another device while you try these steps.

How to Fix CBS Sports App Login Problems

An issue that we see hear about regularly if you don’t use the CBS Sports app is not being able to login, or needing to login again and not knowing your password. You will most often login with your cable subscription, or your Hulu or PS Vue subscription. On some devices it will share this, but on others you will need to re-enter it again.

If prompted pick your TV provider and then login. If you can’t login, you may need to reset your password for the company that you get your TV service from.

How to Fix CBS Sports App Crashes

If the CBS Sports app crashes often there are some things you can try to get back to watching quickly. These steps can fix most app crashing problems on the iPhone or Android. They also help on a smart TV or other connected device.

Force Close the CBS Sports app.

Check for updates to the CBS Sports App.

Uninstall CBS Sports and Reinstall it.

If these don’t fix it, you should restart your device and check for updates to your device, which can help with overall stability.

How to Fix CBS Sports App Connection Problems

If there is a major CBS Sports connection problem it’s normally on their end and you will need to wait for a fix. However, if the issue is not impacting every user, it may be with your home network.

You can test this by switching to a hotspot or to 5G/LTE, but to fix it you will need to take additional steps.

Confirm it is your network by trying on another device or seeing if you can access the internet by going to any other webpage on a device on your Wi-Fi network.

If you have network issues overall, you should restart your modem and router. You may also need to call your cable or internet company and ask for help. Most of the time their first step is unplugging the modem, waiting 60 seconds and then powering it back on.

You’ll also want to make sure CBS Sports App is updated to the latest version. Also make sure the device you’re watching from, be it an iPhone or a smart TV, is updated with the latest software.

How to Fix Other CBS Sports App Problems

If you continue to have CBS Sports App problems that you can’t fix, you will need to get help from CBS directly. Skip Twitter and go straight to the CBS Sport Customer Care team, but keep in mind they won’t likely be able to help you in real-time when a big game is on.

Most of the time your cable company will not be able to help you with CBS Sports app problems. They can make sure you have the right plan and help you with internet issues, but CBS Sports support is going to be the best way to get help with major issues.

Contact CBS Sports App support using this link.