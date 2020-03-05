Android
Common Clash Royale Problems & How to Fix Them
In this guide we go over a list of all the most common Clash Royale problems and explain how to fix them. With monthly updates and balance changes things are constantly changing, which occasionally causes problems. Especially after a few big updates to kickoff 2020 along with the season 9 balance changes full of new content.
Every month the developers at Supercell address problems, balance out gameplay, or add new features. It’s a nice touch that keeps things fresh. Like the new Royal Delivery or Birthday Battlefield. That said, constant updates can cause more harm than good.
Lately, we’re seeing a lot of complaints about Clash Royale problems on the iPhone, Galaxy S series and some LG phones. Not to mention complaints all over Reddit and the old Supercell forums that players can’t install updates, game freezes, Clan war problems, missing quests and more. We’re also seeing some weird battery and data usage bugs. If you’re dealing with problems, here’s how to fix them.
Perhaps the biggest Clash Royale problem is users constantly have WiFi drops or connection issues. Even with a strong signal or sitting next to a router. Another big issue right now is the February or March 2020 update wrecked something, and people can’t even play. The game keeps crashing at the boot screen. Supercell claims they fixed this problem, but we’re still seeing complaints.
Read: How to Transfer Clash Royale to a New Phone
We’re seeing a huge surge of complaints regarding the March Clash Royale update. The company took multiple maintenance breaks, then another one and promises to fix missing trophies, game freezes, balance the newest card and more. Supercell is still ironing out a few bugs so be patient.
For the most part, a lot of the issues people report are about the game freezing or other small things. Most of them typically get fixed by the developers within a few days. Take note: If you just tried redownloading the game after a very long break, it might not work. Supercell confirmed back in June 2018 that select older devices are no longer compatible with the game.
All said and done if Clash Royale won’t start or keeps draining your battery you’re not alone, and our slideshow below will help you fix it. Here are the most common Clash Royale problems and how to fix them.
YK
10/13/2017 at 12:26 pm
When I move to the torunaments tab, the game stops ten exits. The challenge was stopped at three losses, and I have been unable to do touchdown.
xander cage
03/20/2018 at 2:17 pm
On both iOS AND Android the game likes to just minimize at random during a match, especially 2v2 matches, and the longer the game and device have been running the more likely it happens. Usually every 2 games, sometimes on the very first (had it crash after a factory reset with literally nothing else running except system processes, over a gig free of memory and half a gig free of GPU according to the on screen stats I tested it with). It doesn’t crash entirely because it’s still there in the open application screen, and I can tap it again to load back into a match if I’m quick enough. My android is just a year old tablet, my phone is an older iphone, both have no problems loading or launching the game, it’s crashing in the middle of matches (with in addition to lag is kind of a big problem with a PVP ONLY GAME).
My assumption would be a platform independent memory leak within their application itself, and when encountering more objects on the screen causes it to happen that much sooner (hence 2v2 being more of a problem than 1v1). But of course as a money grabbing company they don’t even have a customer support number or email available anywhere, and they ignore you on social media, so it’s doubtful they’ll ever fix anything unless it causes them to lose money.
epsolon
04/04/2018 at 5:53 am
when i opened news royale tab i cant exit back to game. HELP!
Jack
11/25/2018 at 7:38 am
I dont see Link Device Help Sorry im late though
Young King
12/15/2018 at 9:46 pm
Whenever I try to enter the help center in settings the game crashes. This is extremely inconvenient because I have lost an account and I cannot retrieve it since this keeps happening.
Anonymous
05/07/2019 at 6:55 am
Your wifi drop solution is not feasible. If I follow your solution it would take a long time to restart the game and I would already lose to my opponent.
Leen
05/18/2019 at 2:38 am
After the last update, there’s a huge amount of game freezes, Every one out of two/three! It’s not my WiFi, wasn’t the case before the update
Ben
05/21/2019 at 7:34 pm
Wifi / 4G connection issues has certainly increased since the last update.. My home network and/or phone provider is not the issue..
Aadil
05/27/2019 at 10:35 pm
I have to say I’m extremely disappointed with supercell on this app. I have a string of emails going back and forth (I somehow found their customer service email after much digging), where they basically shift blame, saying it’s my wifi, it’s my device, or the newest update fixed it (which, as pointed out by many, didn’t seem to solve the problem). For a company that advertises heavily and pushes their games, you would think their customer support system would be better