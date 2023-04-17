7 Common Xfinity Problems & Fixes

Don’t let frustrating Xfinity problems keep you from watching your favorite shows or streaming music. Use this breakdown of common Xfinity problems and fixes to get your internet and cable working again.

Internet and cable are essential, and that’s why fixing your own Xfinity problems is so important. Xfinity only has so many field agents working at a time. It could take days for them to send someone out to fix your issue. If you fix your problem, there’s no wait time.

And, when Xfinity problems occur, you’ll want to get them fixed immediately. Broken Xfinity Wi-Fi will turn devices like your PC, smart TV, or Fire TV Stick into paperweights since they all rely on internet access.

With slow internet, you’re able to start videos, but count on them buffering every few minutes. Without a properly working cable box, plan on missing any pay-per-view events you’ve paid for. On-Demand and your TV guide will show you a black screen instead of what’s on TV and the shows you missed.

Address your Xfinity problems with these fixes. If you have an issue that’s not listed here, you’ll want to call Xfinity and a support agent can help you through your specific problem. You can also open a chat with a support agent at Xfinfity.com if that’s more convenient for you.

Use these tips and tricks to fix Xfinity internet problems that cause your web browser to display a No Internet Connection error message.

How to Fix Slow Xfinity Internet

If Netflix or Amazon Prime Video are pausing a lot as you try to watch your favorite show, you have slow Xfinity Internet problems.

Start by getting an idea of just how slow your internet speeds are. Download the Speedtest app to your PC, iPhone or Android device or use the Speedtest website.

Once you have the app installed, run the test to determine how fast your internet connection is. Video services need 3 Mbps or more to run smoothly.

Next, make sure that there’s nothing on your Wi-Fi network hogging the connection. Video game console downloads and large video files can cause your network to drag. Stop any downloads on your PC or video game console.

Unplug your Xfinity gateway from your power outlet. Your gateway is the black box that Xfinity left when they installed your internet. Wait 5 minutes, then connect the gateway back to power.

Wait another 5 minutes for the gateway to connect to Xfinity’s network and begin broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal again. Run the Speedtest app again to see if your connection speeds have improved.

If your speeds haven’t improved yet, reset your Xfinity Gateway. Stick a safety-pin in the Reset button on the back of the device. Wait another 5 minutes for the reset to finish and run the Speedtest app on your device again.

If your speeds are the same after the reset, it’s time to contact Xfinity at Xfinity.com. Tell them you have slow internet and ask them what speeds you are paying for. Compare the speed you are paying for with what the Speedtest app says you’re getting.

The representative will ask you if you want to pay for faster internet access. Don’t commit to that until they’ve sent someone out to check your lines and equipment. If the issue started suddenly, you don’t need to pay them more money.

How to Find Xfinity Password

There may come a time when you forget your Xfinity Wi-Fi password. If that happens, there are several ways to track it down.

If you have an Xfinity xFi Gateway, the TV box is actually the fastest way to track down your password because you don’t need to login to anything.

Find your Xfinity Voice Remote and hold down the Microphone button.

Ask “What’s my WiFi password?”

Your password(s) and network name(s) will then show up on the screen.

If you have an older Gateway, follow these steps:

Find your remote and press the xfinity button.

Press the right arrow and find the gear icon.

Press the down arrow and select Help.

Press the right arrow again and select the Wi-Fi tile under the Troubleshooting section.

Your Wi-Fi password(s) and network name(s) will show up on the screen.

You can also use the Xfinity app on your Apple or Android device to find your login credentials. Open up the app on your device and follow these instructions:

Select Connect.

Select View Wi-Fi equipment.

Select View or edit Wi-Fi settings.

You can now see, or change, your Wi-Fi name or Wi-Fi password.

How to Fix Xfinity Modem Problems

To fix Xfinity modem problems, turn your Xfinity Gateway around and stick a safety-pin into the Reset hole.

Wait for the Xfinity Gateway to reset. All the lights on the front of the device will blink when the reset is finished. Try browsing the internet with your phone or tablet again to see if the reset solved your problems.

If they aren’t fixed, get in contact with Xfinity.

How to Fix Xfinity Wi-Fi Problems

Your Xfinity Gateway is both your modem and your wireless router, so any Wi-Fi problems you have are because of it.

First, make sure the gateway is broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal. The two Wireless LAN lights on the front of the router glow if it is.

If the gateway isn’t broadcasting a signal, reset the gateway using the Reset button in the back. Once the gateway has finished its reset, use your smartphone, tablet or PC to confirm your problems are fixed.

If they still aren’t fixed and you’re connecting a new device, make sure the Wi-Fi password you are typing matches the password on your gateway’s sticker.

Every letter or number needs to match. Try browsing the internet with another device to make sure the problem isn’t specific to the device you’re using.

If it’s still not working properly, contact Xfinity for a replacement.

How to Fix Xfinity Cable Box Problems

Your Xfinity cable box is what connects to your TV and Xfinity’s network to bring you your favorite shows. If it’s not working well, you can’t watch TV.

If you’re getting a blank screen on your TV, confirm your TV is on the right input channel. Look for that input number above the HDMI port your cable box is using. So, if the label says HDMI 1, turn your television to HDMI 1.

Once you’ve confirmed the input is right, unplug your Xfinity cable box from your power outlet. Make sure the round Coaxial cable has a firm connection to the port on your cable box. After 5 minutes, connect the cable box back to power.

How to Fix Xfinity Cable Remote Problems

If you’re having Xfinity cable remote problems, don’t worry. First, make sure you’re pointing the remote directly at your cable box. Objects can block the signal your remote sends. Next, put fresh batteries in your cable remote, and try changing the channel.

Xfinity will give you a new cable remote if something is wrong with yours so get in contact with them if those fixes don’t solve your problem.

How to Fix Xfinity On-Demand Problems

Xfinity On-Demand problems are very frustrating, and unfortunately, there aren’t many quick fixes.

On-Demand depends on your equipment and Xfinity’s system working together. If Xfinity’s system is having issues, your On-Demand streams don’t work. Call or talk to a chat agent at Xfinity.com to confirm there’s an outage in your area. You can also check for local outages right here.

If there’s no outage in your area, check all your cables. Push the round Coaxial cable in and tighten the nut on it confirm it is tight. Next, check to see if your internet is also not working.

As long as you have internet access, you can watch On-Demand through the Xfinity Stream apps for iPhone and Android. Use these apps to workaround the On-Demand issues on your cable box.