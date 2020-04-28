How to Fix Hulu Problems

This guide will show you how to fix common Hulu problems without calling Hulu support, your Internet company or waiting for someone else to fix an issue so that you can get back to watching Hulu.

If you find yourself asking. ” Is Hulu down?” or “Why do I always have these Hulu problems?” regularly, this guide will help you solve common Hulu errors and allow you get back to watching instead of fighting with your TV, Xbox One, Roku, PS4 or computer.

We’ll cover Hulu error codes, Hulu connection problems and common problems that you will experience on iPhone, iPad, Android, and the Apple TV.

In April 2020 some users are reporting that the Hulu app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV is not working. The Hulu app is crashing, which leaves many users unable to watch on these devices. While you can attempt to reinstall or restart the device this is not fixing the issue for most users.

If you always have Hulu trouble in streaming in a specific room or place, you may need to upgrade to a better router. Check out the TP-Link WIFi 6 AX3000 on Amazon or look into a mesh Wifi network to fix most common WiFi issues.

We don’t typically see Hulu down for extended periods for every user. If you routinely have Hulu problems there is likely a solution that you can take to solve Hulu streaming problems on your own. There are many reasons that you cannot stream Hulu including Hulu problems, internet problems and issues with your device.

We’ll walk through a collection of Hulu problems with specific fixes for error codes and fixes you can try when you cannot stream Hulu.

Is Hulu Down?

We see people asking if Hulu is down because they see one of these Hulu error messages on their devices.

Sorry, an error has occurred while streaming…

Video no longer available

Unable to reach Hulu

If you want to find out if Hulu is down, you can use DownDetector to see where people are having trouble streaming Hulu.

If Hulu is down, you will see a spike in complaints on this site, which will tell you that the issue is not you. When this happens, you may not be able to fix the problem.

Hulu Problems Today

One thing you can do is check and see if this works on your cell phone connection. Sometimes a company like Charter, Spectrum, FIOS, Frontier or another company has trouble with specific services, which could be where the issue is.

The last major outage was on, October 24th, when Hulu was down for many users. The official Twitter account says that the issues is with iOS and Apple TV devices and they are investigating a solution.

You can check the Hulu Support Twitter account to see if there are known outages or issues. The company does Tweet when there are confirmed Hulu streaming problems which will let you know if you need to keep going on this list of problems or wait for a fix from Hulu.

The latest problem was with Hulu playback issues. Hulu is working on it, but there is no ETA for a fix.

Hulu may be down, but it could also be that the Hulu problem starts in your house with your player or with your internet connection. Here’s how you can fix these common Hulu problems.

How to Fix Hulu Streaming Problems

If you routinely run into Hulu streaming problems like bad quality video or buffering that takes a long time to load you may need to fix problems inside your house.

You should check to see if you have enough speed to stream Hulu. You can use Speedtest.net to see what your current speed is. Even if you pay for enough speed you may not be getting it due to issues with the company you pay for Internet access or problems with your router. It may even bee that you are too far away from the router. Hulu requires a minimum 1.5 Mbps download speed for SD. For higher quality you need the following speeds;

720p HD: 3 Mbps

1080p HD: 6 Mbps

4K Ultra HD: 13 Mbps

The next thing you should do is turn off your router, modem and the device you are trying to stream Hulu on. Here’s a breakdown of what you should try and the order to try them in.

Restart your iPhone, Smart TV, Game Console or whatever device you are using to stream Hulu. Restart your Router. Unplug your wireless router from power for 60 seconds then plug it back in. Restart Your Modem. Unplug the modem from your Internet company for 30 to 60 seconds. Check the WiFi Router Location. If your router is hidden behind something, move it to a higher place and out from behind items.

When you still have Hulu streaming problems you can try plugging your device directly into your modem with an ethernet cable to see if that solves the issue. If that fixes it, then the problem is likely with your router. You may need to buy a whole home WiFi system or a better router.

How to Fix Hulu Connection Problems

When you cannot connect to Hulu, you may need to take steps on your device to fix connection issues. First, check to see if you can visit other websites or stream videos from another service. That will tell you if there is a problem with your connection or with Hulu.

You may not see any error, or you may see “An Error Has Occurred. Please Try Again” on Hulu.

The next step is to try switching from WiFi to cellular on your iPhone or Android to see if that is the issue. Sometimes you simply need to reset your cell phone connection by toggling Airplane mode on and then off as well.

You can also try the following steps. Restart the Hulu app by closing it and then re-opening it. Restarting your device or uninstalling Netflix and re-installing it. You can use this guide to see additional steps for your specific device.

How to Fix Hulu Protected Content Errors 3343, 3322, 3307, 2203, 3321

You may see Hulu errors 3343, 3322, 3307, 2203, 3321 or “One time loading experience to make the rest of your life better,” that ends up leaving you with a blank screen on Hulu.

Clear your Flash Cache. Use this link and then choose Delete all sites in the Website Storage Settings. Reset license files on your computer. Go here and then click “Reset License Files” and then restart your browser. Check to make sure your browser is up to date and flash is up to date.

If you see Hulu Error 3370 on Chrome, you need to follow these steps, provided by Hulu;

Open Google Chrome, click the options button in the upper-right corner

Click Settings. In the Settings pane, click Show Advanced Settings

Choose Privacy > Content Settings

Under Protected Content, check “Allow identifiers for protected content”

Refresh your browser

Users who see Hulu error 3321 need to follow the directions here from Adobe to fix it. Or try another browser.

How to Fix Hulu Error 500

If you are trying to watch Hulu and you run into the Hulu 500 error, you could end up seeing this message in your browser or even on your device or console.

“There was an error on this page (500 error)

Sorry – we’ve encountered an unexpected error. We’ve been notified about this issue and we’ll take a look at it shortly” You can try to restart your app or your device and try again. This is a general web error so you can’t fix it, but if you reload the page or try a different connection it may solve the problem. Alternately, you can try to start over on Hulu to find the TV show or movie that you want.

How to Fix Hulu Login Problems

A very common Hulu problem is that you cannot login to the service. If you are using multiple devices or trying to login while traveling this is a fairly common problem.

You can use this link to recover your password by email. If you don’t know what email you have, use this link to contact Hulu for help.

With a Hulu subscription you can watch on many devices, but only one device at a time. That means if someone is watching on the TV, you cannot watch on your iPhone.

How to Fix Hulu Loops or Restarting Problems

A very common Hulu problem is that content loops or that programs restart after ads. If this is an issue you run into very often it may be your device, rather than a Hulu problem.

A former Hulu support tech says that this is a common issue with Sony Blu-Ray players that use Hulu. If you plan to watch Hulu on your TV and you need a device, look for reviews that specifically mention Hulu as older Hulu supported devices may not get updates that allow for a better experience.

It may be time to buy a new Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4 or a new Smart TV. You may want to upgrade to a new 4K TV like the TCL 55-inch 4K TV with Roku that allows you to stream Hulu and more for $349.99.

How to Fix Hulu Problems on Android

When you try to stream Hulu on Android phones and tablets you may run into some common issues that stop streams or don’t let you stream at all.

When your Hulu stream is poor quality or choppy, you should run a speed test to see if the connection you have is fast enough. Your WiFi connection may be bad or your cell phone signal may be too bad. You can try turning Wifi off or Airplane mode on and off and then attempt streaming again.

Turn your Android phone or tablet off for a full minute. Then restart and try again.

Clear the Hulu App Cache. Go to Settings -> Applications -> Manage Applications -> All -> Hulu then choose Clear Cache.

Restart the app or force stop the app. You can do this by going to your running apps and swiping to the side to close it. You can also choose to Force Stop that app by going to Settings -> Applications -> Manage Applications -> All -> Hulu then choose Force Stop.

If that fails, you should uninstall Hulu, restart the phone and then reinstall Hulu. To uninstall go to Settings -> Applications -> Manage Applications -> All -> Hulu then choose Uninstall.

Some devices will not let you stream Hulu if there is an unlocked bootloader, if the device is rooted or is running Cyanogenmod.

The Hulu app will not let you stream content to the phone and out to a TV with an HDMI cable or with wireless display.

How to Fix Hulu Problems on iPhone & iPad

If you run into iPhone or iPad Hulu problems, you should do a speed test as we mentioned earlier in this guide. You can switch connections and see if that solves the problem or simply toggle Airplane mode on and off which can sometimes reset your connection. If you still have iPhone Hulu problems, follow these steps.

Restart your iPhone or iPad and leave it off for at least 15 seconds before you turn it back on.

Clear the Hulu cache on iPhone. This is called the temporary files and you can find it in the Hulu App. Tap on the menu button, then on settings and then on Clear temporary files.

Force quit the Hulu app. Double click the home button, then swipe to the left or right on Hulu to close the app. Open the app and try using it again.

If that doesn’t work. tap and hold on Hulu and then tap the X to uninstall Hulu. Restart your iPhone or iPad and then find Hulu on the App Store and reinstall it. This can solve many stubborn problems.

You should also see if there is an iOS update for your phone. Hulu recommends iOS 9 and above. Another step is to reset your network settings. To do this go to Settings -> General -> Reset -> Reset Network Settings. You will need to re-enter some information like WiFi passwords, but you won’t need to restore your apps and data.

