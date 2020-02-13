16 Common Netflix Problems & Fixes

This guide will show you how to fix many common Netflix problems without waiting for Netflix support to get back to you with a solution. Sometimes Netflix is down, but most of the time when you see a Netflix error or cannot stream, it is something you can fix.

When you find yourself asking, “Is Netflix down?” or “Why do I have these Netflix problems?” on a regular basis this guide will help you fix the issue so you can get back to watching Netflix. We’ll also explain how to reset Netflix and what to do if you can’t download Netflix movies on iPhone or Android.

We’ll cover Netflix error codes, Netflix connection problems and common Netflix problems on iPhone, iPad, Android, and PC. We’ll also walk through steps to take if you have trouble streaming Netflix to your Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, and other connected devices.

We don’t see Netflix down for extended periods for all users, but there are many places you can run into a problem that will interrupt your streaming session on Netflix when other apps and your Internet work just fine.

We’ll walk through a collection of Netflix problems with specific fixes, and fixes that you need to try when you simply cannot stream Netflix, but you have a problem.

Is Netflix Down?

We often see people asking if Netflix is down because they see one of the following Netflix errors.

Sorry, we are unable to reach the Netflix service. Please try again later or visit www.netflix.com

Cannot Connect to Netflix

Cannot reach Netflix.com

Netflix is Not Available

Netflix is Unavailable

Unable to Connect to Netflix

Android Error: Connection Failed

If you want to find out if Netflix is down, you can use DownDetector to see where people are having trouble using Netflix.

If Netflix is down according to this service or there is a huge spike in complaints it may not be worth continuing right now as system-wide problems will require a fix from Netflix. You can try to reset your connection or test on a cell phone connection to see if there is a local problem, but it may be bigger than that.

You can also see recent Netflix problems on the Netflix CS Twitter feed, where the company recently confirmed problems searching Netflix, Netflix streaming problems, issues with Netflix on Smart TVs or the Apple TV and other bugs that can ruin your plans. This is as close to an official Netflix status page as you will find.

It is possible that Netflix is down, but it is also very possible that there is a Netflix problem that starts in your home, with your Internet connection or on the way to Netflix Servers. Here’s how you can fix these common Netflix Problems.

How to Fix Netflix Streaming Problems: Bad Quality or Loads Slowly

If Netflix streaming problems prevent you from enjoying your show you may see bad quality video or it may simply take a long time to actually start the show.

This is likely due to a bad internet connection. This can happen at home, but it is also very common when on a shared Internet connection. You can run a Speedtest on your device to see if you have the minimum required speed for SD and HD quality.

Here’s how to fix many Netflix streaming problems.

Restart your iPhone, Smart TV, Game Console or whatever device you are using to stream Netflix. Restart your Router. Unplug your wireless router from power for 60 seconds then plug it back in. Restart Your Modem. Unplug the modem from your Internet company for 30 to 60 seconds. Check the WiFi Router Location. If your router is hidden behind something, move it to a higher place and out from behind items.

If you still have issues, you can try directly connecting your device to the modem from your ISP with an Ethernet cable to figure out if your router is the problem or if it is an issue with the company you pay for Internet access. Many times the company you pay to get online will blame your router, so trying this step will let you see where the fault is and get support from them on the phone.

How To Fix Netflix App Crashing

We often hear from friends asking, “Why does the Netflix app keep crashing?” It’s very frustrating, but you can fix it quite easily in most cases. The exact solution will depend on what you are trying to watch Netflix on.

The first thing you should try on any device is to restart the app. If that fails, you need to restart the device by turning it off and back on. This works for TVs, Blu-Ray players, and phones.

if that doesn’t fix the Netflix app crashing you will need to dive deeper into the problem. If you are on a phone, tablet or a streaming box like the Apple TV, you should try to uninstall the app, restart your device and then reinstall Netflix.

On Smart TVs and on some blu-ray devices you should sign out of the Netflix app and then try signing back in. You can also check for updates to the app with your manufacturer.

If your Netflix app crashes and you have the Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Wireless Range Extender at your house, you need to update that firmware. Netflix is aware of this issue and the fix is upgrading the range extender. Here’s more on what to do if your Netflix app is crashing.

How to Fix Netflix 4K Problems

You need a TV that supports 4K, and optionally HDR, a device that can stream Netflix in 4K HDR and a fast enough internet connection to use Netflix in 4K. You will also need to subscribe to the most expensive Netflix plan. Some users will run into Netflix 4K problems due to one of these issues. You also need to be watching a show or movie that is available in Ultra HD. Most Netflix originals and some other shows are part of this collection.

Check to make sure you are on the plan with Ultra HD and 4 screens of streaming. You can check your plan with this link.

Check your Internet connection speed. Netflix recommends 25Mbps down or faster to stream 4K.

If you have those setup and aren’t getting 4K or 4K HDR, you need to check the device you are streaming from. A 4K Smart TV will stream in 4K if you meet the options above, but older Apple TV, Fire TV, and other streaming devices will not unless they explicitly support 4K streaming. You may need to buy a new device or stream from a device like your TV, Xbox One S, Xbox One X or a cable box that supports Netflix 4K.

If you are using the right TV, streaming box and plan, but you still do not see the Ultra HD icon next to a movie, you should check the HDMI cables. You may need to plug into a different port. Some TVs only support the right set of standards with a single connection. Your TV and the streaming device need to support HDCP 2.2 to watch Ultra HD content. Here’s more on what devices support 4K on Netflix.

How to Fix Netflix Movies Won’t Download

You may run into problems with the new Netflix feature that lets you download movies to your iPhone, iPad or Android phone.

Before you look for fixes, make sure you are on iOS 8.0 or higher or Android 4.4.2 or higher and on the latest version of Netflix.

If you are jailbroken or rooted you may have problems downloading Netflix movies. Netflix won’t let you download on these devices.

When you experience Netflix download problems on devices that are approved, you need to check to make sure the Netflix app is updated, that you have enough storage and that your Internet connection is working.

On Android, you may also run into problems with some phones like Huawei, Honor and other brands that aren’t listed on the HD streaming support page.

How to Reset Netflix

If you have Netflix problem on your Smart TV, PS4, Xbox One or other connected device you can try entering the following code on your device.

Open Netflix and then use your remote to enter, “Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up”

When this opens, you should see an option to deactivate Netflix. From here you can sign back in like new. Sometimes this will clear up annoying problems with your service on consoles.

How to Fix Netflix Connection Problems

If you cannot connect to Netflix at all, you should check to see if you can visit other websites on that computer or device. Assuming you are able to visit other websites we can attempt to fix the Netflix connection problems.

Users who are on a mobile device should switch to cellular or WiFi to see if that will fix the problem. Sometimes you are on a bad connection and switching to the other form of connectivity that your phone offers will start Netflix.

Other common steps are restarting the Netflix app, restarting your device or uninstalling and re-installing Netflix. Use this guide to troubleshoot your specific device when you can’t connect to Netflix.

How to Fix Netflix Error 1011 & 1012

Two of the most common Netflix problems on iPhone or iPad is Netflix Error 1011 and Netflix Error 1012.

If you already went through the connection troubleshooting listed above, you may need to take additional steps to fix the problem. Here’s a step by step guide to fix Netflix iPhone problems.

The first thing to try is resetting the Netflix app. Open your iPhone Settings -> Scroll down until you see Netflix -> Tap on Netflix -> Tap on Reset -> Press your Home Button. Open Netflix again and sign back in.

If that doesn’t fix the problem try restarting your iPhone or iPad. If that fails, the next step is to long-press on the Netflix app and delete it. You can then install it again.

If that fails, turn your home network off and back on and try another Internet connection.

How to Fix Netflix Error 12001

Android Netflix problems are also common and normally include the Netflix Error 12001. When you see this it means that the data on your device is out of date and needs cleared.

The first thing to try is restarting your Android, but if that doesn’t work you will need to clear the Netflix data from your device.

Go to your Android Settings -> Application Manager (Apps or Applications) -> Tap on Netflix -> Tap on Clear Data -> Tap OK.

If that fails, you can try a different wireless connection or contact Netflix for support.

How to Fix Netflix Error 1016

Another common Netflix problem that iPhone and iPad users may run into will show the error code 1016. This happens when you cannot get a good internet connection.

The first thing to try is resetting the iPhone or iPad connection. Swipe down from the corner on your home screen and tap on the airplane icon. Wait 30 seconds or so and then tap on the airplane icon again to turn it off.

Try Netflix again to see if this fixed your problem. If not you can try restarting the device, your network or using another Internet connection.

How to Fix Too Many Users on Netflix

If you share your Netflix password with others or if you suddenly lose your connection you may see a message stating, “Your Netflix account is in use on another device. Please stop playing on other devices to continue. Visit Netflix.com/help for more information.”

If this happens because you lost connection to the Internet or power suddenly it should go away on its own, but it can take up to two hours.

You can check to see who is connected to your account. Many plans only include the ability to use one or two screens at a time. If you need more screens you might need to upgrade to a more expensive plan.

If you need to disconnect someone who you don’t want to share your account with any more you can change your password and then go to the Netflix website, My Account, Sign Out of All Devices. This may take several hours to complete.

How to Reset Netflix Password

You will likely need to change your Netflix password at some point and this will walk you through how to do that if you can still log in and how to get a new Netflix password if you forgot your login information.

On the website log in to Netflix and click on My Account. Next, click on Change password. Enter your old password once and your new password twice.

Here, you can choose if users will need to sign in again with the new password or not. If you are trying to kick someone off your account or worried about unauthorized access this is an option you want to check.

If you forgot your Netflix password you can reset it by clicking Forgot password on the Netflix login page. You can choose to reset by email, text or a voice call.

How to Fix Netflix Suspicious Sign-In Problems

You may receive an email from Netflix with the subject, “Netflix Password reset required” and directing you to create a new Netflix password. If you get an email that says the following, you need to take action.

“We have detected a suspicious sign-in to your Netflix account. Your Netflix account may have been compromised by a website or a service not associated with Netflix. Just to be safe and prevent any further unauthorized access of your account, we’ve reset your password.”

We don’t recommend clicking any of the links in the email since there is always a chance that a scammer is posing as Netflix. Instead, we suggest you go to Netflix and choose to forgot your password to get a reset link sent to you.

From there you can make a new password. If you re-used that password it is a good idea to change it on those services or websites as well.

How to Fix Netflix Apple TV Problems

If you cannot watch Netflix on your Apple TV, you may need to take action to fix problems playing Netflix movies.

Assuming you can already use your Apple TV to connect to other Internet services you can try to restart your Apple TV. Unplug int from the Internet and from the TV for a minute and then plug int back in and turn everything back on. This will solve many problems.

If that fails, you should sign out. if you see an error on your screen press the play button and then choose sign out or deactivate.

If you see the error when you are watching a movie, press menu. When you see the Who’s Watching Netflix message you can choose Sign out. Sign back in after these tasks and see if it works.

If all else fails, you may need to update your Apple TV to newer software. Use this guide to update your Apple TV.

How to Fix Netflix PS4 Problems

Users who run into PS4 Netflix problems, but who can still use other Internet apps and services on the PS4 should try to reinstall the Netflix app.

Go to the TV & Video screen on your PS4. Press the Option button on the controller. Choose Delete then OK.

After you delete it the Netflix icon will still be on your screen. Select it and it will re-download. After it completes sign in and start streaming.

How to Fix Xbox One Netflix Problems

If you experience Xbox One Netflix problems there are a few steps you can take immediately to fix the issues.

The first thing to try is to completely turn off your Xbox One for 15 to 30 seconds. This will fix most problems with the app.

If that fails you should open the Netflix app, press the Xbox One menu button on the controller and choose Settings -> Log Out. Now log back in and see if it works.

For users who still cannot use Netflix, it’s time to uninstall the app and then search for the app and re-install it.

How to Fix Netflix Black Screen Problems

When you try to stream Netflix on your Mac or PC and see a black screen there are several steps to take. Hopefully, within a few minutes, you can fix your Netflix black screen problems.

The first thing to do is to go to the Netflix Cookie Clearing website. This will sign you out of Netflix and remove some files from your computer. After completing this, go back to Netflix and sign in.

If this does not work, try closing your browser completely and then streaming. if that still doesn’t work try using Chrome or Firefox instead of Safari or Internet Explorer.

You may also need to uninstall the Silverlight Plugin from your computer. Use this guide to do that if you are on Windows or Mac.

Other problems may include Firefox plugins and antivirus software. If your antivirus software is out of date it may prevent Netflix from working.

Contact Netflix for Help with Netflix Problems

If you cannot solve your Netflix problems with our guide, you should ask Netflix for help. The company offers phone, chat and Twitter support.

You can often connect to someone at Netflix by phone or chat in less than five minutes and you can send a Tweet about your problem to @NetflixHelps and get support.

