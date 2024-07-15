EA College Football 25 Problems & Fixes

The early EA College Football 25 release date has landed and we’re starting to see complaints about download issues and more. With that in mind, we want to provide gamers with fixes for some of the game’s most common problems.

It’s extremely early so we haven’t seen a ton of feedback from PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users but bugs and performance issues will popup in the hours ahead.

EA will release updates with bug fixes but patches will be infrequent which means you may need to fix whatever is plaguing your experience on your own.

If you can’t wait for EA to roll out its next patch, or you can’t seem to fix your issue, you’re in the right place.

The list of College Football 25 problems will continue to grow as more people pickup the game and as EA rolls out new patches to address the current set of problems.

If you can’t find a working fix here, you’ll want to check out other resources like Reddit, EA Help, and EA’s X account for support.

How to Fix College Football 25 Download Problems

College Football 25 requires a fairly large download. For those of you with a fast Wi-Fi connection, the download shouldn’t take too long to finish up. That said, those of you with slower connections might have to wait awhile, especially during peak hours.

If you think your download is moving too slowly, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console. This could dramatically speed up the download. This is especially true if your Xbox or PlayStation is situated far away from your router.

If the download speed doesn’t improve, try restarting your router. Unplug the power cord from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and start the download again.

If the download gets stuck before it reaches 100% completion, pause the download, wait a few seconds, and try again. This can sometimes speed up the download as well.

If that doesn’t work, try canceling the download and starting it again.

If nothing here works, and you need more advice, head over to Microsoft’s site if you own an Xbox or Sony’s site if you own a PS5.

How to Fix College Football 25 Installation Problems

If you’re having issues installing EA College Football 25 on your console, check its storage and make sure it has enough room for the game’s files.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PS5, you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough space available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but the game still won’t install properly, try shutting off your console completely before trying the installation again.

How to Fix College Football 25 Connection Problems

f you’re unable to connect to EA’s servers, you’ll want to check and make sure there aren’t any issues.

Check EA’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other College Football 25 players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues.

If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. And if you’re playing the game on a PS5, check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If everything appears to be up and running, we recommend resetting your router and/or your console before trying to connect again.

If that doesn’t help, you can try opening ports on your console.

How to Fix College Football 25 Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up while you’re playing a game, watching a cutscene, or doing something else, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console. You may also want to try hard restarting your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.

How to Fix College Football 25 Performance

If you’re playing College Football 25 on a console, and you’re running into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and your console.

How to Fix College Football 25 Crashes

If College Football 25 is crashing on a regular basis, you’ll want to power cycle your console.

Here’s how you power cycle an Xbox Series X/S:

Turn off your console by holding the Xbox button on the front of the console for approximately 10 seconds. The console will turn off.

Turn your console back on by pressing the Xbox button on the console or the Xbox button on your controller.

Here’s how you do it on a PS5:

Completely turn off the console by holding the power button.

Wait for the power light to stop flashing, remove the power cable, and leave the console off for a bit before powering it back on.

How to Fix College Football 25 Sound Problems

If the game’s sound completely cuts out, close the game and reload it.

How to Fix EA Play College Football 25 Problems

If you’re running into problems during your EA Play trial, close the game and restart your console.

If you can’t get the trial, restart your device and try again. If you see an error that you used your trial up when you didn’t, you should reach out to EA.

Remember, make sure you quit the game fully when you’re done playing the trial.