EA College Football 25: Which Edition Should You Buy?

If you can believe it, EA College Football 25 has a release date and pre-orders are now live for PlayStation and Xbox owners who want to buy the game early.

As expected, the EA College Football 25 release date will land in July. July 19th to be exact. This is the release date for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. It’s not coming to older consoles, Windows, or Nintendo Switch, it seems.

If you want to play the game before July 19th, you need to buy a specific EA College Football 25 edition or signup for an EA Play membership.

Right now, there are three versions of the game to choose from. There’s a Standard edition, a Deluxe edition, and an MVP bundle.

If you decide to pre-order EA College Football 25, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and your budget.

Each version has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one and tell you about the key differences between them.

EA College Football 25 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of EA College Football 25 and it’s also the cheapest.

This version of the game retails for $69.99. For that price, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in July.

Here are the EA College Football 25 Standard edition pre-order bonuses:

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

There aren’t a ton of EA College Football 25 deals out there right now though EA Play subscribers can take the usual 10% discount on a pre-order. EA Play members will also get a monthly Ultimate Team Pack with their purchase.

Who should buy the Standard edition?

You plan to play EA College Football 25 casually.

You don’t plan to spend much, or any, time in Ultimate Team mode.

You don’t care about playing before July 19th.

You can pre-order the EA College Football 25 Standard edition right now at various retailers including Amazon.

EA College Football 25 Deluxe Edition

If you want some bonus items with your copy of the game, you might want to shell out a little more cash for the EA College Football Deluxe edition.

The Deluxe edition will set you back $99.99 without a deal. This is the price for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5.

Here’s what you get with the Deluxe edition:

3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

In addition, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition by June 27th, you’ll receive a Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5).

So who should opt for EA College Football 25 Deluxe edition?

You want to play EA College Football 25 ASAP.

You plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

You plan to play a ton of Ultimate Team.

You can buy the Deluxe edition right now at various retailers.

EA College Football 25 MVP Bundle

And finally, there’s the MVP bundle which, at $149.99, is the most expensive version of the game. And there’s a good reason for that.

The bundle includes the College Football 25 Deluxe edition and the upcoming Madden 25 Deluxe edition. Madden 25 is the upcoming version of Madden, set for release later this year.

If you pre-order the MVP bundle, here’s what you get:

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15) 4600 Madden Points Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges AKA Player Item Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Elite Player Item (Bundle Only – not included in standalone Deluxe Edition) Choice of 2 Strategy Items Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only) 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18) 4600 College Football Points Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item



This version of the game is aimed at people who want to play both EA College Football 25 and EA’s latest version of Madden later this year.