EA FC 25 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official EA FC 25 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about EA’s next soccer game based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from EA’s annual release.

EA FC 24 was the first soccer game EA developed without FIFA in its name in 29 years. And without FIFA in the name, the game sold very well in 2023.

This year’s entry, presumably called EA FC 25, isn’t official, but that will almost certainly change in a few months when EA starts to hype up its release.

In this early guide we’ll outline what you need to know right now about EA FC 25’s release, features cover athletes, editions, pricing and more.

EA FC 25 Launch Date

Unless EA changes things up, EA FC 25 will launch this summer. We don’t have a specific announcement date just yet, but we should see the announcement take place in July.

Last year, the company revealed EA FC 24 in mid-July. We could potentially see the company use similar timing for the next game in the series.

This is when you can expect EA to outline the game’s editions, release date, gameplay, and more.

EA FC 25 Release Date

The EA FC 25 release date should land sometime in September or October.

The EA FC 24 release date was September 29th. EA released FIFA 23 on September 30th while FIFA 22 arrived on October 1st. It’s a predictable pattern.

Don’t be surprised if the EA FC 25 release date falls in and around those dates.

We’ll also see an early release date for EA Play subscribers and, perhaps, one for those who pre-order a bundle.

EA Play subscribers and those who pre-ordered the EA FC 24 Ultimate edition were able to start playing the game up to seven days early.

EA FC 25 Cover

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is on the cover of EA FC 24’s standard edition.

He’s also on the cover of the Ultimate edition though he’s joined by 30 other players, both female and male, from professional football soccer including Vinicius Jr, Son Heung-min, David Beckham, Sam Kerr, Zinedine Zidane, Pele

We don’t know who will grace the cover of EA FC 25 though we suspect EA will use both a male and female star once again.

The game’s cover athletes usually leak out before the official announcement so keep an eye out as we push closer to launch.

EA FC 25 Editions

You can expect two or three EA FC 25 editions.

EA FC 24 featured two: A Standard edition and an Ultimate edition. We should see EA implement something similar from EA FC 25.

These extras in the Ultimate Edition typically revolve around the various game modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

You can get a feel for what to expect via the EA FC 24 editions.

EA FC 25 Pre-Orders

Expect EA FC 25 to go on sale in July.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any EA FC 25 pre-orders from eBay or any other places promising early access to the game right now. They are scams, plain and simple.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including the early release date we talked about earlier. The EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses included the following items:

Ultimate Team Cover Star Loan for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items for 5 Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs Unlocked PlayerStyles Slot

Additional Player Career Personality Points

One Manager Career 5-Star Coach available to hire

Dual Entitlement

The EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly, but the extras should revolve around FUT.

EA FC 25 Consoles

You can expect EA FC 25 to support the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows, and Nintendo Switch at the very least.

As for older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, a release is up in the air. EA may opt to keep support or it may drop support like it did with UFC 5. UFC 5 is only available for Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5.

If EA does release EA FC 25 on older platforms, the game most likely won’t include the best features. Those are saved for the current-generation.

EA FC 25 Price

The EA FC 24 Standard Edition started at $69.99 while the Ultimate Edition initially retailed for $99.99. Both can be found at a discount in 2024.

Barring a major change, that should be the case this year with EA FC 25’s pricing.

EA FC 25 Features

Given how early it is, we don’t have any official information about EA FC 25’s feature set. That being said, there are a few things to expect.

You can expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like FUT, and new player ratings for the game’s rosters.

We should also see tweaks to Career Mode and Crossplay and, perhaps, new Legendary additions to the game’s Ultimate Team.

And like EA FC 24, you can expect tons of modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes. EA FC 24 features 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums, and 30 leagues including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and the MLS.

EA FC 25 Mobile

We expect EA to release a major update to its app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The mobile version, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version, it’s free to play on these platforms.

We also expect EA to launch a new companion app for EA FC 25.

EA FC 25 PC Requirements

If you plan to play EA FC 25 on a Windows PC, you’ll want to take note of the game’s minimum and recommended requirements.

They’re not available yet given that the game isn’t official, but we should see them emerge long before the game’s release in the fall.