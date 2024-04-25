Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Issues Frustrating Players

Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen update is already causing problems for Xbox and PlayStation owners leaving many frustrated in the wake of the release.

The developer’s deployed its highly anticipated Fallout 4 updates which means we’re started to get feedback from those who have downloaded the updates and those trying to download the updates on their platform.

While we’ve seen positive feedback about the next-gen updates performance and features, we’re also hearing about an assortment of issues. We’ve also run into problems ourselves.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise given how big these updates are. That being said, some issues are preventing players from enjoying the game.

It’s early, but Bethesda’s Discord server is filling up with complaints about bugs, performance issues, glitches, and other problems.

Some Fallout 4 players are complaining about installation issues, slow downloads, and crashes. These are the most prominent problems thus far.

After downloading the update on an Xbox Series X, the game continuously crashed on the main menu. We were able to fix the problem by downloading updates for the game’s DLC expansions.

Once those updates downloaded, we were able to access the main menu and get into the game, and the Creation Club, like normal.

We’re also hearing about the following issues:

In-game sluggishness

In-game crashes

Issues with Fallout 4 mods

Movement issues

Cursor issues on PC

Pip-Boy glitches

Again, it’s early and the list of issues will continue to grow as more Xbox, PlayStation and PC players download these updates.

Those who are running into trouble should look for help on the Fallout Reddit and Bethesda’s Discord channel. The developer interacts with players on the official Discord.

We also have an aging guide that goes over fixes for common Fallout 4 problems that’s worth a look.

We expect Bethesda to roll out bug fix updates for Fallout 4 down the road, but the company hasn’t confirmed any future plans just yet.